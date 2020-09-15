Oglala Sioux president survives impeachment vote after being accused of inappropriate sexual contact

Elected officials can be impeached if two thirds of the council finds they committed crimes, gross incompetency, corruption or malfeasance.

The allegations

Weston told the council on Monday that he was 17 on February 10 when Bear Runner picked him up at his home near Porcupine to take him to Pine Ridge to meet the tribe’s spokeswoman. He said Bear Runner drove him to a water tower near Wounded Knee and parked his pickup.

Bear Runner then coerced him into allowing him to give the minor oral sex, Weston said.

“After that, I kept to myself because I was ashamed because of what happened,” Weston said, fighting tears. “I kept that from my mother and everyone else. The only other person that knew was Julian.”

He said Bear Runner kept contacting him afterward, sending messages using Snapchat, a social media app that allows users to send messages that are deleted shortly after they are opened by the recipient. Because of the app’s self-deleting feature, Weston said he was unable to provide copies of the messages, including nude pictures that Bear Runner had Weston send him.