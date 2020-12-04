Oglala Sioux president trying to delay swearing in of new administration

The president and vice-president elect of the Oglala Sioux Tribe plan to arrive for a 10 a.m. swearing in ceremony today despite the current president trying to delay it until Saturday and a special council meeting scheduled for the same time and place.
“We’re totally moving forward with this,” said Richie Richards, spokesman for President-elect Kevin Killer. “He looks forward to having a good day today.”
“I will be in attendance,” said Vice President-elect Alicia Mousseau. “I’m just ready to get to work.”
Richards said he’s not sure if councilmembers-elect will be attending the scheduled 10 a.m. ceremony at the Oglala Lakota College campus in Kyle.
“It’s just a result of politics,” Richards said of President Julian Bear Runner's attempt to delay the transition of power.
Killer and Mousseau told the Journal last month that the swearing in ceremony would happen on Dec. 4, but it’s now unclear if the ceremony will go forward.
Bear Runner is delaying the ceremony “to allow for additional time to complete mandatory background checks and drug testing results” for executive branch members who have yet to be selected, according to a Thursday news release. Those members are the the secretary, treasurer, fifth member and sergeant at arms. Bear Runner also cited ongoing election challenges in tribal and federal court.
Bear Runner said he made this decision after consulting with the election commission and tribal attorneys, but it’s unclear if the commission and attorneys signed off on the decision. He says the delay until Saturday is legal since the Oglala Sioux Constitution outlines a two-year administration and the current one was sworn in on Dec. 5, 2018.
Brittny Has No Horse, the public relations official who sent the press release, did not immediately return a message from the Journal.
The tribe’s Facebook page makes no mention of the delay but posted a Nov. 30 notice of a special council meeting scheduled for 10 a.m today at the Oglala Lakota College campus in Kyle.
The meeting will be streamed on the tribe’s Facebook page and will address four topics on the agenda:
- The swearing in of the newly elected tribal council;
- The certification of the 2020 tribal election;
- The selection of the Secretary, Treasurer, Fifth Member and Sergeant at Arms;
- The selection of standing committees.
The current secretary did not immediately return a message asking about the meeting.
