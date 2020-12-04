Oglala Sioux president trying to delay swearing in of new administration

The president and vice-president elect of the Oglala Sioux Tribe plan to arrive for a 10 a.m. swearing in ceremony today despite the current president trying to delay it until Saturday and a special council meeting scheduled for the same time and place.

“We’re totally moving forward with this,” said Richie Richards, spokesman for President-elect Kevin Killer. “He looks forward to having a good day today.”

“I will be in attendance,” said Vice President-elect Alicia Mousseau. “I’m just ready to get to work.”

Richards said he’s not sure if councilmembers-elect will be attending the scheduled 10 a.m. ceremony at the Oglala Lakota College campus in Kyle.

“It’s just a result of politics,” Richards said of President Julian Bear Runner's attempt to delay the transition of power.

Killer and Mousseau told the Journal last month that the swearing in ceremony would happen on Dec. 4, but it’s now unclear if the ceremony will go forward.