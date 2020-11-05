Oglala Sioux president, VP-elect keep positive focus

The president and vice present-elect of the Oglala Sioux Tribe want to boost trust in the government and pride in their nation by focusing on transparency and the strength of their citizens and culture.
“One of the strongest things that we have is our culture and understanding of history,” said President-elect Kevin Killer. I want to “restore some credibility and trust back into the Oglala Sioux Tribe because for the longest time people have found reasons not to trust different government entities.
“In order to have good governance you have to work together” as a tribe and with other governments, he said. Killer said there were more than 100 opinions when he worked as a state lawmaker so “you learn how to communicate, you learn how to work with people, you learn how to listen and make things happen.”
“Our strength is our people” and “the biggest challenge is just the perception that we have of tribal government,” Vice President-elect Alicia Mousseau said in a separate interview. “I like to be open with people and honest” and “know we need to regain that trust and that transparency with the community.”
Killer ousted incumbent President Julian Bear Runner by earning nearly 70% of Tuesday’s vote, according to the unofficial election results posted to the tribe’s Facebook page on Thursday morning. He received 2,284 votes compared to the 1,117 cast for Bear Runner.
Mousseau, who has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, received 1,973 votes compared to 1,512 votes for Bryan Brewer, a former president and founder of the Lakota Nation Invitational.
She will replace Thomas Poor Bear, who was appointed vice president by the tribal council after it impeached Darla Black. Poor Bear did not run for any position this year, while Black came in ninth place in the presidential primary.
Bear Runner oversaw aggressive measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading and supported successful efforts to legalize marijuana and same-sex marriage. He successfully backed hate crime legislation and spoke out against legalizing alcohol in casinos.
His administration also faced some instability and controversies. Black was impeached while Bear Runner was charged in tribal court, suspended twice and survived an impeachment hearing.
There are 342 challenge votes, or ballots from voters who were not immediately able to prove their residency status. Killer and Mousseau will still receive the most votes even if all 342 ballots are qualified and go to their opponents.
Members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe who live on the Pine Ridge Reservation also voted for 20 council members across nine districts. The current leaders in most of those contests could change due to challenge votes.
The new leadership will be sworn in Dec. 4 for two-year terms.
President's priorities
Killer grew up in Denver but spent his summers visiting family on the reservation. The 41-year-old said he moved to the reservation in 2001 to “learn more about my community and find out ways to help.”
Killer, who now lives in the Red Cloud community, graduated with a social science degree from Oglala Lakota College, served multiple terms in the state Senate and House, and created two nonprofits dedicated to fostering Indigenous political and youth leaders.
He enjoys reading, hiking and rooting for the Denver Broncos and Nuggets.
Killer said he decided to run for president after several elders encouraged him to do so and he prayed about it. He said he realized he had the experience and spiritual calling for the position.
I want “to really assert our standing at the state level, at the federal level” while “offering my skill set and network to my community,” Killer said.
Killer’s plans include:
- Increasing government transparency and communication with its citizens and the media;
- Meeting with the COVID-19 task force to learn if any policies need to be changed and plan for pandemic-related mental health needs;
- Creating a youth council that will help the tribal council be responsive to the needs of young people;
- Creating a budget based on community feedback and needs;
- Supporting small businesses;
- Building trust with citizens and the council;
- Protecting tribal sovereignty and creating positive narratives about the strengths of the tribe and its people;
- Making sure the tribe’s cannabis legislation doesn’t prevent it from receiving federal funding, supporting local cannabis entrepreneurs while learning from the experiences of others;
- Meeting with leaders of Camp Mniluzahan and the boarding school memorial group to learn about their needs. Both groups operate or plan to operate on tribal-owned land in or near Rapid City.
- Being open to partnering with Lakota-led nonprofits in Rapid City;
- Leveraging positive existing relationships with other government leaders while trying to repair those that are more contentious.
Killer says he has lifelong friendships with Republicans and Democrats from his time in state politics and the tribe needs to take a similarly open view.
“We need to work in partnership” with other governments, he said. “Sometimes we don’t agree on things and that’s fine as long it’s kept civil and it won’t affect other things in the future."
VP goals
Mousseau lives in Porcupine where she grew up. The 38-year-old has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Wyoming and has spent her career researching and implementing culturally relevant evidence-based trauma and mental health programs for the Oglala Sioux and other tribal nations.
Mousseau said she loves to garden, be outdoors, and spend time with her friends and family. She was backed by the Victory Fund — a group that works to elect LGBTQ officials — which says she is the first openly LGBTQ person to be elected to the tribe’s executive branch.
“I’ve just always wanted to be a public servant” and the vice-president’s role can serve as a unifying force, Mousseau said of why she ran for VP. “We’re a nation, we don’t have parties" and “we do a lot of good work when we do it together.”
Mousseau said she’s already spoken with Killer because they both “want to get ahead of the game” before they are sworn in.
Her plans include:
- Increasing empathy, communication, trust and relationships within the government and community;
- Creating healing-informed communities by introducing training and programs to government offices, services and citizens;
- Continue hosting live “highlighting our helpers” video conversations to educate and inspire citizens about Indigenous leaders and nonprofits making a difference across tribal nations;
- Create a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) training and research center.
Mousseau said the tribe and its schools have wonderful STEAM programs but don't offer many relevant career opportunities once people graduate from college.
“We don’t have a place for them to come back and work and the majority of us want to come back and serve our community,” she said.
Mousseau said she envisions the center first serving as a place to connect citizens with outside organizations conducting studies on the reservation before eventually hiring its own staff for their own research projects.
Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
