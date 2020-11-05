Oglala Sioux president, VP-elect keep positive focus

The president and vice present-elect of the Oglala Sioux Tribe want to boost trust in the government and pride in their nation by focusing on transparency and the strength of their citizens and culture.

“One of the strongest things that we have is our culture and understanding of history,” said President-elect Kevin Killer. I want to “restore some credibility and trust back into the Oglala Sioux Tribe because for the longest time people have found reasons not to trust different government entities.

“In order to have good governance you have to work together” as a tribe and with other governments, he said. Killer said there were more than 100 opinions when he worked as a state lawmaker so “you learn how to communicate, you learn how to work with people, you learn how to listen and make things happen.”

“Our strength is our people” and “the biggest challenge is just the perception that we have of tribal government,” Vice President-elect Alicia Mousseau said in a separate interview. “I like to be open with people and honest” and “know we need to regain that trust and that transparency with the community.”