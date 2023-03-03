The Oglala Sioux Tribe issued a statement condemning the failure of Senate Bill 191 on Wednesday, calling it "deplorable" and saying it shows the refusal of the state to work with sovereign nations to protect Indian children and families.

SB191 was sponsored by Sen. Red Dawn Foster (D-Pine Ridge) and would have created a 17-member Indian Child Welfare Task Force to examine the disparity of Indigenous children in the state's foster care system. Nine of the 17 were to be a representative from each of the tribes. The group was tasked with meeting at least eight times and present their findings no later than Nov. 15, 2024.

The focus was supposed to be on developing best practices for promoting the welfare of Native American children; establishing a plan to recruit, prepare and support Native American foster and adoptive families; and create a plan to prioritize the placement of Native American children with relatives or members of their tribe.

It passed out of the Senate on Feb. 22 with a 22-12 vote and garnered unanimous support from the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 27. But the bill failed Wednesday in the House by a vote of 26-42.

"What we saw [Wednesday] on the House floor is a state that places value on a system that monetizes Indian children," wrote Oglala Sioux Tribe Vice President Alicia Mousseau in a statement. "We witnessed a legislature willing to invest in prisons rather than addressing the systemic issues that fill them."

The statement went on to say that even when approached collaboratively with "a warm heart and a handshake," tribes in South Dakota are met with resistance. Mousseau urged the other tribal nations to declare a state of emergency and use all measures in their power to protect the health, safety and welfare of Indigenous children.

Two bills introduced by Rep. Peri Pourier (D-Rapid City) this session previously failed; one would have prioritized Native families in placing Indian children in foster care, while the other addressed the threshold needed to remove children by the Department of Social Services.

The full text of OST's response can be viewed here: