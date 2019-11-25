The Oglala Sioux tribal council voted Monday to impeach Vice President Darla Black after three former employees accused her of creating an abusive and hostile workplace environment.
The vote came after the council deliberated for a little more than an hour in a closed-door executive session at the Prairie Wind Casino and after hours of public testimony from Black and three of her former employees. Black and the former workers — Santana Young Man, Duwana Twobulls and Louise Desersa — were also questioned by the council members and special judge Paula Langworthy.
Elected officials can be impeached if two thirds of the council finds they committed crimes, gross incompetency, corruption or malfeasance, Langworthy explained during the hearing, which was recorded live on the Oglala Sioux Tribe's Facebook page.
The council voted 16-2 with three abstentions to impeach Black for malfeasance, or abuse of public office. Glen Gibbons and Nakina Mills voted against impeachment while Jim Meeks, Jackie Siers and Valentina Merdanian decided to abstain.
Twenty councilmembers then voted to install Tom Poor Bear — who ran against Black in 2018 after being ousted by her in 2016 — as vice president. Merdanian again abstained. The council also voted 14-6 with one abstention to have the tribal attorney general investigate concerns about Black's financial management that were raised during the meeting.
The impeachment hearing was set into motion on Oct. 29, when a majority of council members voted to suspend Black with pay after receiving four complaints from the three former workers.
Black's former employees said she called and texted them late at night, verbally abused them, made them do non-work related errands, inappropriately talked about relationship issues, and falsely accused them of being bad workers, according to their written complaints that she posted to her Facebook page.
Black spent much of her testimony describing her office, defending why the employees resigned or were fired, and arguing that the women filed the complaints because they were upset with her.
“I feel the allegations are retaliatory in nature," she said.
Black said she runs an extremely busy office that works with multiple tribal departments and programs and that many people visit throughout the day to receive donations and aid. She said she also spends her time attending many community events.
The three employees had impressive resumes and started off as hard workers, Black said. But she said they later struggled with their duties, arriving to work on time, showing up to meetings, and answering their phones, and once didn't prepare a report in time for a committee meeting. She said she met with them to resolve work issues and they never made formal complaints until after they quit or were fired.
Langwothy twice interrupted Black to tell her that she is supposed to address the complaints and whether her behavior is impeachable, not whether her employees were properly fired.
Black admitted to having an employee pick up her grandchildren from the bus stop but denied ever asking them to pick up her dry cleaning. She also denied ever talking about her personal relationships.
She admitted to telling an employee to stay at work after her aunt died, but said she told her she could leave early. Black told a councilmember that while her employees formally work from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., she expects them to be available after hours since they have work cell phones.
The former employees and councilmembers also questioned Black about fundraising she is involved with and how she tracks her finances. Black said everything she did was proper and she has all of the receipts with her or at her office.
Black also said that while former employees were granted temporary restraining orders against her, a tribal judge later dismissed them, saying there was no domestic violence behavior.
During their rebuttals, the three women defended each other's work ethic, and Two Bulls said she had to pick up a personal check for Black during work hours.