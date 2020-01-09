Oglala Sioux Tribe offers $25K for information that leads to missing men

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is offering $25,000 for information that leads to the location of two men who've been missing for two weeks, according to a Thursday news release from the tribe.
Robert "RJ" Kills Enemy Jr., 23, and Vincent Steve Little Dog, 25, were last seen at 11 p.m. on Dec. 27 north of Manderson, Steve Wilson, director of emergency management, previously told the Journal.
They had fled from a police officer who tried to speak with them after someone called 911 to report that a pair of intoxicated men were walking around, according to Police Chief Robert Ecoffey. Drinking alcohol is illegal on the reservation.
Wilson said the men have not made contact with any friends or family since they went missing, so they may have died from exposure. But "we still hold out hope," he said.
"We're not presuming anything. We're holding out hope that we're going to have a good outcome," Joe Herman, Oglala Lakota County sheriff, said Thursday.
About 70 people have been searching for the men each day since they went missing, the news release says.
The search party includes volunteers and workers from multiple OST agencies, the Oglala Lakota County Sheriff's Office, the Martin Volunteer Fire Department, and Pennington County Search and Rescue, which brought its new SHERP all-terrain vehicle — according to a Facebook post by the OST Department of Emergency Management.
Searches have been conducted on foot, horseback and with ATVs, and with the help from drones, helicopters and dogs.
The search will continue Friday and through the weekend, Herman said. People interested in volunteering must be properly dressed for cold and snowy weather and bring ATVs if they have them. For more information, contact Herman at 605-441-6215.
Kills Enemy weighs 110 pounds, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing Nike shoes, a black jacket with brown sleeves and a blue camouflage jacket. Little Dog weighs 125 pounds, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and was last seen wearing pants and a sweater in unknown colors.
Anyone with information about their disappearance should call Willene Kills Enemy at 605-899-0924 or Garfield Steele at 605-407-8361.