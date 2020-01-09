Oglala Sioux Tribe offers $25K for information that leads to missing men

About 70 people have been searching for the men each day since they went missing, the news release says.

The search party includes volunteers and workers from multiple OST agencies, the Oglala Lakota County Sheriff's Office, the Martin Volunteer Fire Department, and Pennington County Search and Rescue, which brought its new SHERP all-terrain vehicle — according to a Facebook post by the OST Department of Emergency Management.

Searches have been conducted on foot, horseback and with ATVs, and with the help from drones, helicopters and dogs.

The search will continue Friday and through the weekend, Herman said. People interested in volunteering must be properly dressed for cold and snowy weather and bring ATVs if they have them. For more information, contact Herman at 605-441-6215.

Kills Enemy weighs 110 pounds, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing Nike shoes, a black jacket with brown sleeves and a blue camouflage jacket. Little Dog weighs 125 pounds, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and was last seen wearing pants and a sweater in unknown colors.

Anyone with information about their disappearance should call Willene Kills Enemy at 605-899-0924 or Garfield Steele at 605-407-8361.

