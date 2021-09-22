Oglala Sioux Tribe orders members to 'shelter in place' due to COVID-19

The Oglala Sioux Tribe has mandated all tribal members on the Pine Ridge Reservation to shelter in place following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The initial order was issued Monday by OST Vice President Alicia Mousseau after active cases on the reservation increased to the "Red Risk" level. The authorization for the shelter-in-place order was passed as an ordinance in May, which gives the Tribal Council the power to issue such orders.

The full Tribal Council approved the stay-at-home order on Wednesday by a vote of 14-4.

According to the OST Health Administration, there has been 58 new cases of COVID-19 over the most recent 14-day period and there are 64 active cases on the reservation. The shelter-in-place order only allows essential businesses to operate at 25% capacity; essential travel; essential activities for food, supplies and medical care; essential government services; telework; and distance learning for schools. In addition, no gatherings of more than 10 people are allowed and there is a mask mandate.

The order remains in effect until the Tribal Council rescinds it.

Mousseau said in a letter that all schools on the reservation will adopt and submit a plan for reopening school buildings and resuming all extracurricular activities, including sports.

"Following these laws that were put in place to protect the Oyate from the COVID-19 virus, the schools on the Pine Ridge Reservation submitted their individual school's reopening plans to the Education Committee and are following their plans for the Red Risk Level, which all schools indicate in their reopening plan that they will be distance learning/virtual without sports," Mousseau said.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

