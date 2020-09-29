 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oglala Sioux Tribe receives $765,799 grant for COVID-19 response

Oglala Sioux Tribe receives $765,799 grant for COVID-19 response

{{featured_button_text}}

The Oglala Sioux Tribe will receive a $765,799 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Authority to support transit operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency announced Tuesday.

As part of the grant, the tribe will use the funds for operating assistance, preventative equipment and a new paratransit van, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a news release.

The funding comes from the CARES Act signed on March 27. Federal Transit Administration Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams said the grant funds will be used to support needed transportation systems.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” Williams said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News