Oglala Sioux Tribe receives $765,799 grant for COVID-19 response

The Oglala Sioux Tribe will receive a $765,799 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Authority to support transit operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency announced Tuesday.

As part of the grant, the tribe will use the funds for operating assistance, preventative equipment and a new paratransit van, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a news release.

The funding comes from the CARES Act signed on March 27. Federal Transit Administration Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams said the grant funds will be used to support needed transportation systems.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” Williams said.

