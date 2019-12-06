Gov. Kristi Noem is no longer banned from the Pine Ridge Reservation.
In May, the Oglala Sioux Tribal council unanimously voted to ban her from the reservation after she introduced a package of bills at the end of the legislative session in March aimed at protests against the proposed Keystone XL Pipeline without consulting South Dakota's nine tribal nations.
But on Monday, Dec. 2, the 21-person council voted 11-8 to rescind the ban, according to the Lakota Country Times.
Nakina Mills said she and other tribal representatives voted to rescind it due to an October legal settlement that says South Dakota won't enforce some of the laws in the legislative package. She said other representatives thought Noem still shouldn't be allowed on the reservation since she hasn't apologized for creating and supporting the legislation.
Noem's office did not immediately return a message asking about her reaction to the vote and whether she plans to visit the reservation any time soon.
The October settlement says South Dakota will not enforce two older anti-riot laws and parts of the new laws aimed at protests against the Keystone XL Pipeline. The agreement came after the ACLU sued Noem and Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, and after Judge Lawrence Piersol ruled in September that parts of the laws violate the First Amendment and temporarily ordered the state not to enforce them.
The ACLU argued the laws violate the First and Fourteenth amendments by discouraging free speech and being unclear about what exact actions are considered boosting or encouraging a riot. Noem and Ravnsborg argued in their response to the lawsuit that the trio of laws don’t chill or prevent free speech and are only aimed at violent behavior.
Julian Bear Runner, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, predicted in his May letter to Noem that the laws "will not stand."
"We are particularly offended that you consulted (the company that wants to build the pipeline) before introducing these bills but failed to consult with the Oglala Sioux Tribe, or any of the sovereign bands of the Sioux Nation, though our treaty lands would be traversed and endangered by the Keystone XL Pipeline," he wrote.
The legal counsel for Noem's office, Matt McCauley, told legislators during the bill package's single hearing that tribes were not consulted because the proposed route of the pipeline does not cross the federally recognized boundaries of the reservations.
Bear Runner did not vote on whether or not to rescind the ban because he only votes to break ties, Mills said.