Oilers jump back past Rush with win in Sunday's rubber game

“Mental mistakes, tired mistakes,” Tetrault said after the loss, marking only the second time Rapid City has dropped a decisive game in a three-game series this season after splitting the first two contests. “Our best players were nonexistent. Shorthanded goals, they are just backbreakers. We’re not shooting the puck, passes through sticks, lazy mistakes.”

Tetrault said he’ll be working the phones this week, looking to sign or trade for help along the blue line and some players with experience at this level to bring leadership to help his young club.

“We need some veteran guys to come in here,” he said. “I don’t have one veteran guy in here, and it shows. We get a lead a lot this year and we give it right back. Or we win one or two in a row and get a little too confident.

“We need big, veteran defensemen, for sure. We’re a small team. We get pushed around and we got outshot pretty bad all weekend.”

Rapid City got on the scoreboard early, lighting the lamp for the first time for the fifth time in six games.

Elmes moved forward in the offensive zone and spotted forward Darian Romanko breaking in on goal. Romanko beat Tulsa goaltender Devin Williams stick-side 1:57 into the game and on Rapid City’s second shot of the game.