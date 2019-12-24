Oklahoma man sentenced to prison after creating, distributing fake $100 bills

The first of three men who agreed to plead guilty to distributing fake $100 bills has been sentenced.

According to the U.S. Attorneys Office in South Dakota, Michael Ogden, 37, from Oklahoma City, was sentenced last week at the federal court in Rapid City to 41 months in prison.

He and his co-conspirators Mary Autry and Marcus Franklin — who both await sentencing — allegedly created and distributed thousands of dollars in counterfeit $100 bills across the country. They pleaded guilty to using the fake money after they were caught last year in Rapid City.

Court records show the amount of restitution he will owe will be determined at a later date. The total damages were originally listed at more than $120,000.

