Oklahoma woman identified as victim in pickup crash near Oelrichs

An Oklahoma woman has been identified as the passenger who died after the pickup she was riding in crashed into another pickup hauling a trailer near Oelrichs on Sunday.

Patsy Newman, a 71-year-old from Glencoe, Oklahoma, died after being airlifted to a Rapid City hospital, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred July 12 at 2:02 p.m. at mile marker 8 of U.S. Highway 385, two miles south of Oelrichs.

Robert Newman, a 72-year-old from Glencoe, was driving a GMC pickup southbound when he rear-ended a Chevrolet pickup that was towing a fifth-wheel trailer loaded with hay, causing the trailer to push forwarded into the back of the Chevrolet.

Patsy was airlifted to the hospital while Robert was taken to the Hot Springs hospital by ambulance for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Both people in the Chevrolet pickup — 50-year-old Susan Egly and 53-year-old Roger Egly of Oelrichs — took a private vehicle to the Hot Springs hospital.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts and charges are pending.

