Old Freight House still carrying the load as new office space

An investment group, including Estes, Sam Benne, Brad Kurtz and Ka Alberts, completed a deal to purchase the building before it went to auction.

Estes said designers worked to keep the historic warehouse appearance, keeping the look of the old warehouse doors over what used to be loading and unloading docks for freight trains on the south side of the building, and trucks on the north (Omaha Street) side.

What appear to be operating freight doors are now non-functional. Full windows visible from the exterior are actually backed with a half-wall in each office.

“That’s to keep the energy usage down,” Estes said.

The building is now fully leased, with main level office space and lower level storage for the ownership group. A majority of upper level offices are in use by the Federal Public Defenders Office, which moved from the 700 block of Main Street in early November.

Dr. Eric Wilbur, DMD, and Dr. Jeff Adams, DDS, merged their dental practices and moved into the freight house earlier in December, Wilbur said.