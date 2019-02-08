Erickson retains lawyers in SD and Virginia

The lawyer retained to defend Paul Erickson against wire-fraud and money-laundering charges, Clint Sargent, of Sioux Falls, responded to Journal questions Thursday with an email.

“Mr. Erickson has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is free on his personal recognizance subject to minimal conditions,” Sargent’s email said. “Mr. Erickson is anxious to let the criminal justice process play out and believes a story different from the Government’s will emerge.”

The conditions imposed on Erickson's freedom by U.S. District Judge Mark Moreno include the surrendering of Erickson's passport, no travel outside South Dakota without permission, and submission to a mental health evaluation and any subsequent recommendations.

Meanwhile, another attorney who has been publicly associated with Erickson in recent months, William Hurd, of Virginia, told the Journal that he is still representing Erickson in other matters. Those are apparently related to Erickson’s involvement with Maria Butina, who pleaded guilty in December in Washington, D.C., to illegally serving as an unregistered foreign agent for Russia.

Although Erickson has not been charged in the Butina matter, court records in that case repeatedly reference someone identified as "U.S. Person 1" — Erickson — who is described as a co-conspirator.