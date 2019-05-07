One person died Tuesday morning after a fiery two-vehicle car crash south of Rapid City.
The crash happened near the intersection of Spring Creek Road and State Highway 79, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office Tweeted around 9 a.m. The photograph shows one vehicle engulfed in flames in wet and foggy conditions. It's unclear exactly when or why the crash occurred.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and should have more information later, said spokesman Tony Mangan.