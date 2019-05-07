{{featured_button_text}}
050819-nws-crash

One person died as a result of this two-vehicle crash.

 Photo courtesy Pennington County Sheriff's Office

One person died Tuesday morning after a fiery two-vehicle car crash south of Rapid City. 

The crash happened near the intersection of Spring Creek Road and State Highway 79, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office Tweeted around 9 a.m. The photograph shows one vehicle engulfed in flames in wet and foggy conditions. It's unclear exactly when or why the crash occurred. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and should have more information later, said spokesman Tony Mangan. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags