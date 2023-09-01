One person died following an Aug. 24 motorcycle crash three miles northwest of Nemo.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 1998 Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on Nemo Road just before 2 p.m., when it attempted to pass a road grader in a no passing zone at Nemo Road and Job Corps Place.

A car came around the corner from the opposite direction. The driver of the motorcycle lost control and came to a final rest behind the road grader along the right shoulder of the road. The driver was not wearing a helmet and became separated from the motorcycle.

The 59-year-old female driver was life-flighted to Rapid City's Monument Health Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She passed away on Monday, Aug. 28.

The name of the person involved has not been released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.