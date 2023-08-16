A 66-year-old woman died Sunday in a motorcycle crash a mile south of Rapid City.
Preliminary crash information indicates a 2016 Harley Davidson trike was traveling south on Neck Yoke Road when it left the road to the right for an unknown reason. The trike entered the ditch and became airborne for a brief period of time. The passenger became separated from the trike. The driver did not separate from the trike, which came to rest in the ditch.
The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.
The 78-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries. A 66-year-old female passenger sustained fatal injuries. Neither were wearing helmets.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is preliminary.