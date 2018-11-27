A body was found inside a detached garage in Rapid City early Monday morning after firefighters extinguished the blaze burning in the building.
The fatal fire comes three days after a person was left with life-threatening injuries from a Rapid City house fire.
The person who died Monday has not yet been identified, and the cause of both fires remain under investigation, said Jim Bussell, spokesman with the Rapid City Fire Department. He said he's unsure whether the garage was used as a storage or living space, or had some other function.
The person who was badly hurt in the Nov. 23 fire was transferred to a burn unit in Colorado, Brendyn Medina, spokesman with the city's police department, said Monday. The current medical status is unknown, and information about their identity and injuries could not be shared, Medina said.
The fatal fire was reported just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday at 118 Signal Drive and emergency personnel arrived on the scene shortly after the call, according to a news release.
Firefighters were told that the garage was occupied, but it was not immediately known if people were inside at the time of the fire.
As firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, police officers located a person with non-life threatening injuries who was transported to the hospital.
After the fire was put out, firefighters found the body of a person inside the garage who was was pronounced dead at the scene.
These two fires were part of the 198 calls received by the Rapid City Fire Department between 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving day to 7 a.m. Monday, Bussell said. That volume, about 50 calls per day, is the average amount of calls the department receives each day, he said.
What was "noteworthy," Bussell said, wasn't the amount of calls on Thanksgiving day, but their severity, which included two vehicle accidents, three cardiac arrests, several serious medical calls, two structure fires and a wildland fire.
"What an intense, stressful day it was for the crew," he said.