One dead, one injured after crash on icy road near Piedmont

One man is dead and another seriously injured after a rollover crash Tuesday night on an icy road in Meade County.
A 36-year-old driver with a 40-year-old passenger was driving a pickup northbound on Galaxy Road about eight miles east of Piedmont, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.
The driver lost control at 7:42 p.m. near the intersection of 218th street on a snow and ice-covered road. The pickup went off the road and rolled.
The passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The driver was taken to the Rapid City hospital with life-threatening injuries. It's unclear if he was wearing a seat belt.
The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash and will release the identities of the men once their families have been notified.
