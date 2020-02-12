You are the owner of this article.
One dead, one injured after crash on icy road near Piedmont
One dead, one injured after crash on icy road near Piedmont

One man is dead and another seriously injured after a rollover crash Tuesday night on an icy road in Meade County. 

A 36-year-old driver with a 40-year-old passenger was driving a pickup northbound on Galaxy Road about eight miles east of Piedmont, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.

The driver lost control at 7:42 p.m. near the intersection of 218th street on a snow and ice-covered road. The pickup went off the road and rolled. 

The passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The driver was taken to the Rapid City hospital with life-threatening injuries. It's unclear if he was wearing a seat belt. 

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash and will release the identities of the men once their families have been notified. 

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

