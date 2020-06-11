One death, 16 new coronavirus cases reported in Pennington County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the second straight day, Pennington County had more new cases of coronavirus than any other county in South Dakota. One more person from the county died Thursday, as well.

There were 62 new positive tests and four deaths reported Thursday. Sixteen of those cases were in Pennington County and one of the deaths. The deaths reported Thursday included one person in their 40s, one in their 60s and two in their 80s.

Pennington County now has 351 positive tests and 170 active cases in the county - up three Thursday.

The 16 positive tests came from 193 total tests - more than twice as many tests as have been reported in recent days.

The number of positive tests in the state climbed to 5,665 Thursday, but the number of active cases fell again to 928 - down 34 since Wednesday. There were no new cases in Meade County (34 tests), Oglala-Lakota (45 tests), Lawrence County (24 tests) or Fall River or Custer counties (18 tests each).

Other positive tests across South Dakota Thursday came from Minnehaha County with 14, Beadle County with 13 and Clay County with seven. Clay County only had 15 cases at the beginning of June and they reported 50 positive tests Thursday.

Corson and Lyman counties added two new cases Thursday and Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Dewey, Hand, Lincoln, Lyman, Stanley and Todd counties each reported one new case.