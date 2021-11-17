One-Eyed Jack's Saloon sells to Florida group for $5.5 million

STURGIS | Florida-based businessman Okan Avcilar operates a number of small shops catering to customers across the world of motorcycling.

“I’m in the biker business for 20 years,” said Avcilar Wednesday. “We basically do a lot of biker apparel.”

His recent acquisition, the $5.5 million purchase of One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon on Sturgis’ Main Street, gives him his largest retail and hospitality property to date, he said.

Avcilar and two minority partners completed purchase of the expansive bar and restaurant complex on Oct. 28.

The complex includes vendor spaces and extends from Third Street to Fourth Street on the south side of Main, directly across from another major rally venue, the Loud American Roadhouse.

Previous One-Eyed Jack’s owner Peter D. Gold sold the property for $5.5 million, which included $3.5 million for real estate and $2 million for the building’s inventory, including a liquor license, according to documents filed with the Meade County Register of Deeds office on Nov. 4.

One-Eyed Jack’s features a full restaurant, live music stage and 24 permanent bars, with up to another six satellite bars, staffed with multiple bartenders, on two levels. Another bar is available on a third “crow’s nest” level but is mostly used for private or celebrity gatherings, according to 19-year employee Thomas Andrew “DJ Tom” Simmons of Sioux Falls.

Avcilar and partners Tolga Usta and Jason Lalchan own Print Art Daytona in Daytona Beach, Fla., specializing in screen-printed and embroidered merchandise sold at major motorcycling events, including Daytona, Sturgis and Laconia, N.H. Avcilar also owns the rights to the Daytona Bike Week website and Facebook pages.

Avcilar said Gold, a longtime customer and friend, expressed the desire to retire and offered the saloon for sale after the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

He said Gold will remain part of the business during a transition period over the next couple of years.

“We’re going to use his experience,” Avcilar said. “He is good at certain stuff and I am good at certain stuff and we’re going to put that power together to make One-Eyed Jack’s better.”

Avcilar said he does not envision many changes taking place in the operation in the first year, but he does plan to increase apparel options for visitors and customers.

A public hearing for the transfer of the on-sale liquor license to Avcilar’s One-Eyed Jack’s USA LLC, and the renewal of all the city’s municipal liquor licenses for 2022, is scheduled for the Dec. 6 Sturgis City Council meeting.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0