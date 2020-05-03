One in Pennington, Fall River among 43 new cases reported Sunday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakota reported 43 new positive tests for coronavirus Sunday. There were no new deaths reported and there are now 808 active cases in the state - down 10 from Saturday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses increased 10 to 197 total. There are 71 people currently being treated in hospitals, just as there were Saturday - meaning 10 people were hospitalized Saturday and 10 were discharged.

On Sunday, 19 of the 43 new cases were from Minnehaha County. That area has 2,142 total cases. Brown County saw eight new cases (59 total) and Lincoln County reported six new cases (162 total). Union County was up four cases and Yankton, Moody, Clay and Roberts counties each listed one new case.

Pennington and Fall River counties each reported one new case Sunday. There are 3 active cases in Pennington County and 1 in Fall River County.

Forty more people were listed as having recovered from the disease. There are 1,799 total recoveries in South Dakota with 2,631 total infections.