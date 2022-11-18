 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

One man dead after allegedly charging Rapid City Police officer with large knife

  • 0
Nov. 18, 2022 Rapid City Shooting

The apartment complex at 330 Philadelphia St. in Rapid City where the incident took place.

 courtesy photo

One man is dead after charging a Rapid City Police officer while armed with a large knife early Friday morning.

At a Friday morning news conference, Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said an officer responded to a disturbance call at 330 Philadelphia Street around 5:30 a.m. Upon entering the building, the suspect, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, allegedly charged at the officer while holding a large, butcher-type knife.

Hedrick called the struggle “active combat.”

“Within seconds, the man was in very close proximity to the officer, to the point where the officer wasn’t sure if he’d been stabbed or not,” he said.

After being charged, Hedrick said the officer fired his weapon at the suspect, who then collapsed. The officer then began life-saving procedures. The man later died at the hospital.

People are also reading…

“This was a very dynamic situation in terms of [how] it unfolded very quickly,” Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said. “We’ve had the opportunity to watch the body camera footage, and it’s frankly kind of chilling.”

Hedrick said that every indication was that the man was attempting to hurt the responding officer. The unnamed officer was not injured in the incident.

“Witnesses after the fact had advised that they saw the man prior to law enforcement’s arrival stabbing himself with that knife,” Hedrick said.

As is standard procedure with all police shootings, South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation will take the lead in investigating the officer’s use of force in the incident, with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office assisting.

The State’s Attorney General’s Office will review the findings before releasing a report to the public.

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

So the proponents of legalized recreational marijuana are using the argument that just because other states have legalized it, therefore we sh…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

It isn’t hard to figure out the relation between the sales tax receipt and inflation. Because everything costs more, that means more sales tax.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

A huge thank you to RCPE railroad for fixing the tracks on the road going into Black Hills National Cemetery. It will be appreciated by all wh…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 15

Your Two Cents for Nov. 15

It's funny to me, actually sad, that people want change, don't like what's going on in the country, but vote for the same people that are stee…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire rips through Gaza residential building, killing 21 people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News