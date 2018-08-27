HILL CITY | One person died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash near Hill City.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old man driving a 2003 Kawasaki L Cruiser motorcycle was southbound on U.S. Highway 385 about 15 miles north of Hill City when at about 3:30 p.m. he lost control and drove into the northbound lane. A northbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 75-year-old man, ran over the motorcycle and driver.
The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Equinox and a female passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. They both were wearing seat belts.
Authorities haven't released the names of anyone involved in the crash, pending notification of family.
Highway Patrol is investigating.