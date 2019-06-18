One man died during a Tuesday morning house fire on Mount Rushmore Road in south Rapid City.
The fire was reported around 8:15 a.m. by a passerby who saw flames at 7327 Mount Rushmore Road, Sgt. Paul Stevens said in a video on the Pennington County Sheriff Office's Facebook page.
The blaze was put out in about 20 minutes by the Pennington County Fire Service, Rapid City Fire Department, and the Whispering Pines and Rockerville volunteer fire departments, said Jerome Harvey, administrator of the county fire service.
One firefighter with the Rapid City Fire Department was taken to the hospital for an orthopedic injury, department spokesman Jim Bussell told the Journal.
An autopsy will determine the man's cause of death while the state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.