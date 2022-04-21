One man, juvenile arrested in string of overnight burglaries

Police responded to four reports of vehicle burglaries Thursday morning and anticipate more to follow.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said police were called to a residence around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of East Centennial Street for a report of vehicle burglary.

Police spoke with the victim who provided security footage that showed suspects entering vehicles at the address. The property owners later found their missing property after following a trail of discarded items through the neighborhood.

Medina said police took several other burglary reports before finding the suspects.

Gerald Baker, 18, of Rapid City and a juvenile male were arrested in connection with the overnight spree. Baker was placed under arrest for criminal entry of a motor vehicle, grand theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to a press release, Baker was found hiding in some bushes in the 1200 block of Third Street. Baker previously faced jail time and a fine for driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance in 2021.

The juvenile was found hiding in a nearby shed and detained. The police then found a purse containing a firearm underneath the shed.

Medina said the best way for people to avoid being victims of burglaries or thefts is to understand how burglars act out of opportunity.

"(They) can cover a lot of distance in a short amount of time just by walking down streets and checking door handles," he said. "Most often, if they encounter a locked door, they move on from that vehicle."

Medina said it comes down to always locking a vehicle and not leaving valuables in a car while unattended, and if someone has to leave valuables in an unattended vehicle, to try and hide them or make sure they're not visible from the outside.

He also said an unattended vehicle is a terrible place to leave a firearm. He said firearm responsibility means having 24/7 accountability for the firearm.

The police department asks those who live in the general area between the 4300 block of Parkview Drive and the area of Third Street and Franklin Street to check any security cameras for suspicious activity between 2 and 5 a.m. Those who may find evidence of suspicious activity or have been victims of burglary should contact the department at 605-394-4131.

