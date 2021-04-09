 Skip to main content
One man killed, three people injured in rollover crash
One man killed, three people injured in rollover crash

  • Updated
One person died and three others were injured Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash west of Box Elder.

Names of the people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2005 Jeep Cherokee was eastbound on Country Road when the vehicle overturned.

A 27-year-old male died as result of injuries sustained in the crash. The 26-year-old female driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. The two other male passengers, ages 21 and 25, received minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver. Seat belt use for all of the occupants is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

