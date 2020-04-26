One new death, 65 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday in South Dakota

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakota is reporting one additional death in the state Sunday morning. From statistics reported by the state, the new death appears to be a person between 50 and 59 years old from Minnehaha County. This was the eleventh death from COVID-19 illnesses in South Dakota.

West River counties have tested more than 800 people now with fewer than 25 positive results and only one active case in the area.

Pennington County has one new case reported Sunday. The county has now tested 512 people with 12 positive results. Only one is still active. Lawrence County has tested 148 with nine positive results. All nine have reovered. Meade County has tested 115 and returned one positive test. Fall River County has recorded one positive result in 40 tests. Both individuals have recovered. Custer County has yet to record a positive result in 18 tests.

Minnehaha County is still the hot spot in South Dakota. With 58 of the 65 new cases, Minnehaha now has 1,854 cases with 1,013 recovered. Lincoln County has three new positive cases - up to 128 total, with 73 recovered. Hand and Hutchinson County had the other new cases Sunday.

There are now 64 people being treated in a hospital, up three since Saturday.