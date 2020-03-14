One of two cousins who went missing near Manderson has been found dead

After going missing more than two months ago, a man last seen near Manderson has been found dead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cousins Robert "RJ" Kills Enemy Jr. and Vincent "Stevie" Little Dog were last seen around 11 p.m. on Dec. 27,2019 north of Manderson. About a month after some clothes were found that belonged to the men, Kills Enemy Jr. has been found deceased. Little Dog is still missing. A reward is being offered for information that helps find him. He weighs 125 pounds, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and was last seen wearing pants and a sweater in unknown colors.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who finds the him or shares information that leads to his location. Anyone who finds them or has information about their disappearance should call 911. People or groups interested in volunteering in future search efforts should call or leave a message with Emergency Management at 605-867-5011.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0