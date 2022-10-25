One person dead after Monday multi-vehicle crash

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Monday evening on Catron Boulevard in Rapid City.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, a maroon vehicle was traveling the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of Catron Boulevard near Black Hills Boulevard when it struck three vehicles — a pickup truck, a van and another pickup truck.

Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. along with fire and medical units. The driver of the maroon vehicle was extricated and then transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital. RCPD said the driver died at the hospital.

No occupants of the other vehicles required medical transport from the scene.

The name of the driver of the maroon vehicle has not been released, pending notification of family members. The RCPD's Critical Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.