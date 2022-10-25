 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

One person dead after Monday multi-vehicle crash

  • 0

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Monday evening on Catron Boulevard in Rapid City.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, a maroon vehicle was traveling the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of Catron Boulevard near Black Hills Boulevard when it struck three vehicles — a pickup truck, a van and another pickup truck.

Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. along with fire and medical units. The driver of the maroon vehicle was extricated and then transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital. RCPD said the driver died at the hospital.

No occupants of the other vehicles required medical transport from the scene.

The name of the driver of the maroon vehicle has not been released, pending notification of family members. The RCPD's Critical Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
1
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 22

Your Two Cents for Oct. 22

Republicans questioning the 2020 election are labeled conspiratorial and bad, but the Democrats who questioned the 2016 election outcome are i…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 20

Your Two Cents for Oct. 20

Monae Johnson, Republican candidate for Secretary of State, refuses to acknowledge that Biden was legitimately elected in 2020. Someone with t…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 19

Your Two Cents for Oct. 19

My grandson, who started drugs with marijuana, is now dead. Please vote no on legalizing it. The dope pushers are lying to you when they say i…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Long lost shipwreck found off the coast of Sweden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News