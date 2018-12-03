One person has died and another suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon east of Oelrichs.
A 72-year-old woman, whom authorities have not yet identified, died while driving westbound on U.S. Highway 18 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
The woman's vehicle, a 1999 Chrysler, crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming Chevy pickup.
The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the pickup also suffered injuries.
The male driver, 69, suffered minor injuries and the female passenger, 72, sustained life-threatening injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to the Fall River Hospital in Hot Springs. The female passenger was later sent to Rapid City Regional Hospital.
U.S. Highway 18 was closed for about two hours as a result of the crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate.