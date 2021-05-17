One person dead following Meade County motorcycle crash

One person died and another person was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash that occurred west of Sturgis.

Names of the three people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Ford Transit Van, traveling northbound, attempted to cross U.S. Highway 14A from Bauer Road to Wildberger Road. It collided with a 1999 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle which was westbound on Highway 14A.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the motorcycle. The 60-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 57-year-old female passenger received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Both were wearing helmets.

The 40-year-old male driver of the van was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is preliminary.

