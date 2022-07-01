One person dead following Thursday car crash

One person is dead following a Thursday night head-on collision near the intersection of East Boulevard North and East North Street in Rapid City.

According to Rapid City Police Department spokesperson Brendyn Medina, police were called to the scene at approximately 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Medina said the vehicles involved were a passenger car and a pickup truck.

Both vehicles were in the southbound lane of East North Street and several people were on scene working to pull the driver of the passenger car out of the vehicle. Medina said once the person was removed from the car, the vehicle caught fire.

A medical unit arrived on scene and transported the driver to the hospital, where the person later died.

Medina said witness statements and accident reconstruction indicates the passenger car was traveling northbound on East North Street "at a high rate of speed" when it crossed the center median and struck the southbound pickup truck head-on.

There was no report of any other injuries. Medina said the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

The collision remains under investigation by the RCPD's Critical Accident Reconstruction Team.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1