 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks
alert top story

One person dead following Thursday car crash

  • 0
Crime logo.jpg

One person is dead following a Thursday night head-on collision near the intersection of East Boulevard North and East North Street in Rapid City.

According to Rapid City Police Department spokesperson Brendyn Medina, police were called to the scene at approximately 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Medina said the vehicles involved were a passenger car and a pickup truck.

Both vehicles were in the southbound lane of East North Street and several people were on scene working to pull the driver of the passenger car out of the vehicle. Medina said once the person was removed from the car, the vehicle caught fire.

A medical unit arrived on scene and transported the driver to the hospital, where the person later died.

Medina said witness statements and accident reconstruction indicates the passenger car was traveling northbound on East North Street "at a high rate of speed" when it crossed the center median and struck the southbound pickup truck head-on.

People are also reading…

There was no report of any other injuries. Medina said the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

The collision remains under investigation by the RCPD's Critical Accident Reconstruction Team.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 25

Your Two Cents for June 25

The Supreme Court has finally righted a wrong in the federal sanctioning of killing babies. Now it's time for states to act. I pray God will c…

Watch Now: Related Video

Eight reported killed at protests against military rule in Sudan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News