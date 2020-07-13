One person dead, three injured from pickup crash near Oelrichs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person died and three others were injured when a pickup driver crashed into another pickup hauling a trailer south of Oelrichs on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 2:02 p.m. at mile marker 8 of U.S. Highway 385, two miles south of Oelrichs, according to a news release from Highway Patrol.

A 72-year-old man driving a GMC pickup southbound on U.S. Highway 385 rear-ended a Chevrolet pickup that was towing a fifth-wheel trailer loaded with hay, causing the trailer to push forwarded into the back of the Chevrolet.

The driver’s passenger, a 71-year-old woman, was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where she died of her injuries. The man was taken to the Hot Springs hospital by ambulance for his serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Both people in the Chevrolet pickup — a 50-year-old female driver and a 53-year-old male passenger — took a private vehicle to the Hot Springs hospital for their minor injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts, and charges are pending against both drivers.

Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash and will release names once their families are notified. ​

