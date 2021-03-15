One person dies when two cars hit three pedestrians in Rapid City

Two vehicles hit three pedestrians, one fatally, on Mount Rushmore Road during snowy weather on Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. at the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Saint Patrick Street, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Witnesses told police that the three pedestrians had been walking in the middle of the southbound lanes of Mount Rushmore, the release says.

A passenger vehicle slowed down for the pedestrians before a pickup swerved to the right to avoid hitting the slowing vehicle. The pickup then hit one of pedestrians who had moved toward the right side of the road, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

The two other pedestrians were hit by an SUV as they walked over to their friend and the pickup, he said. The department’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating what caused the SUV to hit the pedestrians.

The first pedestrian hit by the pickup refused medical transport while the two hit by the SUV were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where one died.