One rescued, one dead after Rapid City construction accident

One man was rescued while another died after being buried in a trench collapse that happened Monday afternoon at a construction site in front of a Rapid City home.
“The police department originally arrived along with our mobile medic where they found two men collapsed into a trench that they were working on, Fire Department spokeswoman Tessa Jaeger said near the scene on Coal Bank Drive. “One was submerged up to his chest, the other was completely submerged up to his head.”
The police officer and medic rescued one man — who was uninjured — and called for backup to help recover the man who was buried.
“It’s going to be a lot of digging, and I can tell you it’s going to be a pretty lengthy process,” Jaeger said around 5 p.m. as a search and rescue crew arrived at the scene.
The body was recovered around 8:45 p.m., nearly five hours after the collapse, Jaeger later said in an email.
Coal Bank Drive was blocked off between Auburn Drive and Misty Woods but the Journal was able to observe rescuers working in a front lawn near a pile of dirt illuminated by large flood lights. The rescuers wore protective equipment and were surrounded by trucks and construction and rescue equipment such as circular saws and hoses.
A noisy piece of equipment was being used as neighbors watched the rescuers work.
Someone called 911 just before 4 p.m. to report they heard people yelling for help, Jaeger said. The first responders arrived at the home on Coal Bank Drive in far northern Rapid City where they found the men trapped under a large dirt pile in a trench that's 15 feet long, six feet wide and five feet deep.
Jaeger said the men were digging a trench in the front yard of the home when the collapse happened but officials don’t yet know what exactly they were working on, how the collapse occurred, and how they became trapped.
After the original first responders called for backup, multiple fire department crews arrived at the scene including the heavy rescue team, technical rescue team and medics, Jaeger said. Pennington County Search and Rescue helped as did the Rapid City Water Department which brought a vacuum truck. Rapid City police officers and Pennington County sheriff's deputies helped block off traffic.
The incident will likely be investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
