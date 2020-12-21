One rescued, one presumed dead in Rapid City construction accident

One man was rescued while another is presumed dead due to a trench collapse that happened Monday afternoon at a construction site in front of a Rapid City home.

“The police department originally arrived along with our mobile medic where they found two men collapsed into a trench that they were working on, Fire Department spokeswoman Tessa Jaeger said near the scene on Coal Bank Drive. “One was submerged up to his chest, the other was completely submerged up to his head.”

The police officer and medic rescued one man and called for backup to help rescue the other who is presumed dead.

“It’s going to be a lot of digging, and I can tell you it’s going to be a pretty lengthy process,” Jaeger said as search and rescue arrived at the scene.

Coal Bank Drive was blocked off between Auburn Drive and Misty Woods but the Journal was able to observe rescuers working in a front lawn near a pile of dirt illuminated by large flood lights. The rescuers wore protective equipment and were surrounded by trucks and construction and rescue equipment such as circular saws and hoses.

A noisy piece of equipment was being used as neighbors watched the rescuers work.