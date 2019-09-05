One person was transported by ambulance Thursday morning to Rapid City Regional Hospital after a traffic collision in the intersection of West Main and West Boulevard.
According to Rapid City Police Department spokesman Brendyn Medina, the accident was reported at 7:46 a.m. Witnesses reported that a Chrysler minivan appeared to run a red light while traveling south on West Boulevard, Medina said. A Nissan SUV traveling west on Main Street struck the van on its driver's side, and the van flipped over, according to Medina.
Traffic was slowed at the intersection until 8:20 a.m., when the van, which appeared to have had all its windows broken by the crash, was hauled away and the intersection was cleared.
Meanwhile, traffic was slowed further by workers and construction equipment nearby for a broken sewer line in the alley connecting Seventh Street and Mount Rushmore Road (Eighth Street) between Main Street and St. Joseph Street.
Medina declined to release the names of anyone involved in the traffic accident while the investigation into its cause is pending.