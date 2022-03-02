One woman dead after rollover crash

A woman in her late 20s died at Monument Health Hospital Wednesday morning after a single vehicle crash on Skyline Drive.

The woman, whose name is pending release due to family notification, was the driver of a 1999 Toyota 4-Runner that rolled over in the 2000 block of Skyline Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said two of the four occupants were ejected from the vehicle, which was found down the hill to the east of the roadway. The two who were ejected were taken to the hospital. The second ejected passenger was transported with serious injuries, Medina said.

He said the other two occupants sustained minor injuries and were wearing seatbelts. The other occupants were in their mid-20s or below, Medina said.

Police are investigating the crash but believe speed and alcohol were factors.

DUI

Around 5:30 a.m., Jyles Salomon, 19, of Allen, was arrested for a DUI after following an officer into the Pennington County Jail booking area in the secured garage.

An officer who pulled into the area off of St. Joseph Street saw Salomon's vehicle pull in behind him. Salomon narrowly made it into the garage before the gate closed.

The officer saw the vehicle had extensive damage to the front of it. Salomon got out of the car and said he needed help with the damage. The officer noted slurred speech and the smell of an alcoholic beverage.

Medina said the DUI investigation included a preliminary PBT that showed a 0.2 blood alcohol level. He said the department is submitting a blood test for a more official toxicology report.

Salomon was arrested for a DUI. The 19-year-old was charged with an under 21 driver with a sentencing of court fees, 20-day suspended license, unsupervised adult supervision for one year, and 20 days in jail with 28 days suspended and two days credit.

Medina said the RCPD has made 98 DUI arrests so far this year.

"It's not ideal, but I think with both these incidents we encountered this morning, the message is drinking and driving is a very dangerous activity, and if you're consuming alcohol, always find a sober driver," he said.

