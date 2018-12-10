Try 1 month for 99¢

One year after the massive Legion Lake Fire that burst out of Custer State Park, a scientist at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City is part of a team using satellite technology to alert fire managers when fuels are abnormally dry.

Darren Clabo, a Mines research scientist and the state wildland fire meteorologist, is working with colleagues from organizations including NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to create the Fire Risk Estimation (known as FiRE) 2.0 tool.

The tool was first developed during the spring of 2017. It analyzes drought conditions, high-resolution fuel conditions and precipitation conditions to produce a fire-danger assessment map that land managers and firefighters can monitor daily.

Clabo said the second version of the tool shows potential to produce warnings about fuel conditions.

“The biggest concerns we have for monitoring wildfires is assessing the status of fuels," Clabo said in a news release from Mines. "Right now, it’s really difficult to determine fuel dryness on a sub-county scale. The FiRE tool uses satellite data to give our first responders a leg-up on suppressing fires as quickly as possible."

The tool is progressing from the development phase to implementation. It is first being put to use in the Northern Great Plains states of Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. The FiRE Tool could be put to more widespread use in the coming years as development of the technology continues.

The FiRE tool was developed with funding from the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information and NASA DEVELOP, with collaboration from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The Legion Lake fire began Dec. 11, 2017, when a tree fell onto an overhead electricity line in Custer State Park, alongside U.S. Highway 16A about a half-mile northeast of Legion Lake.

There was no snow cover in the area of the fire's ignition. Dry fire fuels, in the form of dormant vegetation, were among several factors that contributed to the fire's growth.

By the time the fire was fully contained on Dec. 19, 2017, it had spread out of Custer State Park into Wind Cave National Park and onto privately owned land. The fire burned 84 square miles, making it the third-largest wildfire in the recorded history of the Black Hills.

“Prior to this, the largest December wildfire was about 20 acres — so the intensity of this fire caught many of us by surprise,” Clabo said.

The first minutes and hours of a wildfire are critical. Many wildfires are extinguished during the initial attack phase by the first crews to arrive on scene.

But, when fire conditions include low humidity and dry fuels combined with high winds and temperatures, initial attack crews can be overwhelmed, said the news release from Mines. This is especially true during the traditionally slower winter fire season when many wildland firefighters are off duty.

The Legion Lake Fire is an example of why an early warning system is so important, said the Mines news release. Giving fire managers more precision details on where and when the fire danger might peak allows them to pre-position crews to the most needed areas.

Besides working on the FiRE tool, Clabo also has a new blog, South Dakota Fire Weather, that offers updates on the latest fire conditions and wildfires across South Dakota.

