Darren Clabo, a Mines research scientist and the state wildland fire meteorologist, is working with colleagues from organizations including NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to create the Fire Risk Estimation (known as FiRE) 2.0 tool.
The tool was first developed during the spring of 2017. It analyzes drought conditions, high-resolution fuel conditions and precipitation conditions to produce a fire-danger assessment map that land managers and firefighters can monitor daily.
Clabo said the second version of the tool shows potential to produce warnings about fuel conditions.
“The biggest concerns we have for monitoring wildfires is assessing the status of fuels," Clabo said in a news release from Mines. "Right now, it’s really difficult to determine fuel dryness on a sub-county scale. The FiRE tool uses satellite data to give our first responders a leg-up on suppressing fires as quickly as possible."
The tool is progressing from the development phase to implementation. It is first being put to use in the Northern Great Plains states of Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. The FiRE Tool could be put to more widespread use in the coming years as development of the technology continues.
The FiRE tool was developed with funding from the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information and NASA DEVELOP, with collaboration from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
There was no snow cover in the area of the fire's ignition. Dry fire fuels, in the form of dormant vegetation, were among several factors that contributed to the fire's growth.
“Prior to this, the largest December wildfire was about 20 acres — so the intensity of this fire caught many of us by surprise,” Clabo said.
The first minutes and hours of a wildfire are critical. Many wildfires are extinguished during the initial attack phase by the first crews to arrive on scene.
But, when fire conditions include low humidity and dry fuels combined with high winds and temperatures, initial attack crews can be overwhelmed, said the news release from Mines. This is especially true during the traditionally slower winter fire season when many wildland firefighters are off duty.
The Legion Lake Fire is an example of why an early warning system is so important, said the Mines news release. Giving fire managers more precision details on where and when the fire danger might peak allows them to pre-position crews to the most needed areas.
Besides working on the FiRE tool, Clabo also has a new blog,
South Dakota Fire Weather, that offers updates on the latest fire conditions and wildfires across South Dakota.
Legion Lake Fire
Smoke from Legion Lake Fire obscures the sun along Wildlife Loop Road in Custer State Park last week.
Jim Holland, Journal staff
Legion Lake Fire
Firefighters use drip-torches to start burnouts along the Wildlife Loop Road just south of the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park on the Legion Lake Fire.
Journal file
121417-nws-evacuation 001.JPG
Dustin Hunsaker leads one of his family horses, Peanut, into a stall at the Custer County Fairgrounds on Wednesday afternoon. Hunsaker moved his animals, including donkeys and goats, to the fairgrounds as part of the evacuation from the Legion Lake wild fire.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121417-nws-evacuation 003.JPG
Sharon Moad, a Red Cross volunteer, arranges food at the Hermosa school, which is serving as the shelter for evacuees that live in the potential path of the Legion Lake Fire.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121417-nws-evacuation 002.JPG
Bill Thompson, a Fairburn resident, evacuated to the Red Cross shelter at the Hermosa School in the early hours of Wednesday after the Legion Lake Fire grew to 35,000 acres overnight.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
Legion Lake Fire 3
The smoldering remnant of a burned post hangs on the fence separating Custer State Park from private ranch land after strong winds Tuesday night pushed the Legion Lake Fire out of the park, expanding the acreage burned in the fire more than ten-fold.
Jim Holland, Journal staff
Legion Lake Fire 4
Flames and smoke are visible on a hillside behind cabins west of the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park in December.
Journal file
Legion Lake Fire 5
Scott Wheeler, right, an operations chief trainee from the Black Hills National Forest Hell Canyon Ranger District, briefs firefighters on fire activity Wednesday at the Legion Lake Fire in Custer State Park.
Jim Holland
Journal staff
Legion Lake Fire 6
The fast-moving Legion Lake Fire torched some trees but left others intact during a wind-driven run, pushed by strong winds on Dec. 12.
Journal file
121217-nws-fire 002.JPG
Firefighters use back burning to control the spread of the Legion Lake Fire in Custer State Park in 2017.
Journal file
121217-nws-fire 001.JPG
Wildland firefighters watch the flames of the burn out fire they set while battling the Legion Lake fire in Custer State Park. The firefighters intentionally set fires to consume fuel and control the spread of the wild fire.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 003.JPG
Fire fighters watch their controlled burn, used to remove potential fuel and control the spread of the wild fire, while battling the Legion Lake fire in Custer State Park on Tuesday.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 004.JPG
A fire fighters rests with his chain saw while battling the Legion Lake fire in Custer State Park on Tuesday.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 005.JPG
Fire fighters use back burning to control the spread of the Legion Lake fire in Custer State Park on Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon the fire had burned 4,000 acres and was about 7 percent contained.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 006.JPG
Firefighters use back burning to control the spread of the Legion Lake Fire in Custer State Park on Tuesday. On Thursday, fire officials said the blaze was 50 percent contained after burning more than 84 square miles.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 007.JPG
More than 200 fire fighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake wild fire, which had burned approximately 4,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 008.JPG
Fire crews have begun to get a handle on the Legion Lake Fire after strong winds caused the blaze to explode in size.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 009.JPG
Smoke lingers in the air as more than 200 firefighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake Fire on Dec. 12.
Journal file
121217-nws-fire 010.JPG
Smoke lingers in the air last week as more than 200 firefighters work throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake Fire.
Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 011.JPG
Smoke lingered in the air as more than 200 fire fighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake wild fire, which had burned approximately 4,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 012.JPG
Smoke lingered in the air as more than 200 fire fighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake wild fire, which had burned approximately 4,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 013.JPG
Smoke lingered in the air as more than 200 fire fighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake wild fire, which had burned approximately 4,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 014.JPG
Smoke lingered in the air as more than 200 fire fighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake wild fire, which had burned approximately 4,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 015.JPG
Smoke lingered in the air as more than 200 fire fighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake wild fire, which had burned approximately 4,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 016.JPG
Smoke lingered in the air as more than 200 fire fighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake wild fire, which had burned approximately 4,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 017.JPG
Smoke lingered in the air as more than 200 fire fighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake wild fire, which had burned approximately 4,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 018.JPG
Smoke lingered in the air as more than 200 fire fighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake wild fire, which had burned approximately 4,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 019.JPG
Smoke lingered in the air as more than 200 fire fighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake wild fire, which had burned approximately 4,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 020.JPG
Smoke lingered in the air as more than 200 fire fighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake wild fire, which had burned approximately 4,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 021.JPG
Smoke lingered in the air as more than 200 fire fighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake wild fire, which had burned approximately 4,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 022.JPG
Smoke lingered in the air as more than 200 fire fighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake wild fire, which had burned approximately 4,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire 023.JPG
Smoke lingered in the air as more than 200 fire fighters worked throughout Custer State Park to contain the Legion Lake wild fire, which had burned approximately 4,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire006.JPG
Fire crews work on burning operations on the Legion Lake Fire Monday afternoon in Custer State Park.
Jim Holland, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire007.JPG
The Legion Lake Fire is thought to have started when a tree blew down on top of a powerline Monday morning.
Jim Holland, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire008.JPG
Fire crews work on burning operations on the Legion Lake Fire Monday afternoon in Custer State Park.
Jim Holland, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire009.JPG
Fire crews work on burning operations on the Legion Lake Fire Monday afternoon in Custer State Park.
Jim Holland, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire010.JPG
Fire crews work on burning operations on the Legion Lake Fire Monday afternoon in Custer State Park.
Jim Holland, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire011.JPG
Fire crews work on burning operations on the Legion Lake Fire Monday afternoon in Custer State Park. The post office in Fairburn has closed because of the fire.
Journal file
121217-nws-fire001.JPG
A firefighter uses a drip torch during a back-burning operation on the Legion Lake Fire near Badger Clark Road in Custer State Park in December.
Jim Holland, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire002.JPG
Two firefighters watch as the Legion Lake Fire burns on a steep slope in Custer State Park Monday afternoon.
Jim Holland, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire003.JPG
A firefighter uses a drip torch to make a fire line Monday afternoon while battling the Legion Lake Fire in Custer State Park.
Jim Holland, Journal staff
042018-nws-fire
A firefighter watches as the Legion Lake Fire burns up a steep slope on Dec. 11, 2017, in Custer State Park.
Journal file
121217-nws-fire005.JPG
The Legion Lake Fire in Custer State Park is believed to have started with a tree fell on a power line Monday morning.
Jim Holland, Journal staff
121217-nws-fire012012.JPG
121217-nws-fire012013.JPG
121217-nws-fire012014.JPG
121217-nws-fire012015.JPG
121217-nws-fire012016.JPG
121217-nws-fire012017.JPG
121217-nws-fire012018.JPG
Subscribe to Daily Headlines