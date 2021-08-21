One year later, new Oyate Health Center taking shape in Rapid City

The foundation was put in before winter 2020, and now, the construction team’s goal is to enclose the building ahead of winter 2021 so they can continue working inside the building during the colder months. The number of workers varies daily, but over 200 people from construction workers to administration to IHS and Oyate themselves are involved in the project.

“We got some temporary heat lined up for November to start heating the building up so more trades can come on and start blowing this thing up more,” Bunker said.

The building is expected to be fully enclosed by late winter to early spring.

In addition to the numerous demolitions that had to occur before construction began, the entire project has also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction material prices have gone up considerably and the scarcity of some materials has caused delays, but Charnholm said the team has been able to stay on budget despite those challenges.

“If anybody can stay in budget with this COVID and with all these price increases during that time on $116 million, I mean, that’s a great achievement from this team,” Charnholm said.