One year later, new Oyate Health Center taking shape in Rapid City

It’s been one year since Scull Construction Service started on a building project for the new Oyate Health Center, and construction is on schedule to be completed next year.
Exactly one year ago, the companies started demolition on 15 of the outbuildings. Oyate Health Center, which is part of the federal Indian Health Services, provides a wide array of medical services from dentistry to podiatry to optometry to physical therapy. Once the new building opens, they will all be housed under the same roof.
The current facility is "extremely old" and was never intended to be a clinic — in its former iterations the Oyate Health Center has been a Native American boarding school and a tuberculosis sanitarium, according to Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board CEO Jerilyn Church. The center has been in need of replacement for a long time, but OHC has had to wait 25 years for funding to be approved.
"Obviously, the population has grown tremendously in that time, and the current building hasn't been adequate to provide the level and quality of care our patients need and deserve," she said.
The new building will have the latest equipment and will have more space to better provide specialty care to patients who currently have to be referred out to other care providers. In that way, by providing services to patients directly, the health center will save money and be able to better utilize its funding, Church said.
Scull, a Rapid City-based construction company, partnered with Oklahoma-based Flintco Construction on the 200,000-square-foot, $116-million project. The outpatient clinic is slated to be completed by late 2022 or early 2023, according to Senior Superintendent Don Bunker.
Planning began two years ago when Scull got the government contract for the project. The actual construction began eight months ago, as the demolition took the rest of the summer and into fall. The first part of the project also involved setting up logistics, such as rerouting traffic and utilities. Scull and Flintco are now on phase three of six.
“There’s been a ton of progress on the building here, it’s huge outside. It’s been a year, but I don’t think people realize that we weren’t able to put a shovel in the ground to dig a hole for that building right away because there’s so much demolition we had to do, plus, working with the hospital in what services they need to upkeep” while construction continues, Vice President of Scull Mike Charnholm said Friday.
Construction workers still have a few more buildings to demolish — when the project is complete, they will have demolished 25 — as the new health center nears completion. Some buildings need to stay online in order for Oyate to continue to provide care during the construction. An older brick building referred to as “the barn” will remain for historic purposes as well as a boiler plan.
The foundation was put in before winter 2020, and now, the construction team’s goal is to enclose the building ahead of winter 2021 so they can continue working inside the building during the colder months. The number of workers varies daily, but over 200 people from construction workers to administration to IHS and Oyate themselves are involved in the project.
“We got some temporary heat lined up for November to start heating the building up so more trades can come on and start blowing this thing up more,” Bunker said.
The building is expected to be fully enclosed by late winter to early spring.
In addition to the numerous demolitions that had to occur before construction began, the entire project has also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction material prices have gone up considerably and the scarcity of some materials has caused delays, but Charnholm said the team has been able to stay on budget despite those challenges.
“If anybody can stay in budget with this COVID and with all these price increases during that time on $116 million, I mean, that’s a great achievement from this team,” Charnholm said.
Early on in the process, the construction companies implemented measures to mitigate the spread of COVID. The worksite has a temperature sensor and workers are expected to sign in and get their temperature checked every morning, as well as answer typical health questions to ensure they aren’t coming to work sick. When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everyone wear masks, Scull implemented its own mask mandate, which was removed when the CDC relaxed its guidelines. The company also tracks where its employees travel during the pandemic.
Despite those setbacks, however, the project has managed to stay on schedule and on budget.
“These guys have really navigated a way to avoid the delays,” Charnholm said. “These guys have forecast it and procured all the contracts that they needed to make sure that we avoid paying that much more for the project budget.”
“We do what we gotta do to keep it moving,” Bunker added.