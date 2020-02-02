One year later, Serenity's disappearance remains a mystery

Editor's note: This is Part 1 of a two-part article on missing child Serenity Dennard.
Despite searches by more than 1,200 people covering 4,500 miles and an investigation that has received more than 220 leads involving 465 interviews, the fate of Serenity Dennard remains a mystery.
It was Feb. 3, 2019, when the 9-year-old girl ran away on a cold Sunday morning from the Black Hills Children’s Home, a residential youth treatment facility near Rockerville in Pennington County, amid some of the most rugged and remote terrain in the state.
Though witnesses saw her run off, and a search began almost immediately, Serenity has never been seen again.
Over the past year, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has led a two-pronged attempt to find her — an investigative track that has sought to rule out foul play and nationwide search that engaged 1,200 trained personnel from more than 65 agencies using scent and cadaver dogs, aircraft and thermal devices to look for Serenity’s body or any evidence of her disappearance.
While Pennington County authorities have not ruled anything out, their working theory is that Serenity ran into the woods, got lost and froze to death or died of hypothermia.
As the one-year anniversary of Serenity’s disappearance approaches, South Dakota News Watch interviewed several people close to the case. The reporting has led to several discoveries, including:
- Serenity was known to run away frequently from her home in Sturgis. Runaway prevention was part of her treatment plan at Black Hills Children’s Home. Serenity tried to run away one week before her final escape and was placed on a protocol of “arm’s length only” monitoring. But for reasons unexplained, the runaway-prevention effort was ended a day or two before her escape, according to Serenity’s adoptive father and his wife.
- The children’s home, run by the nonprofit Children’s Home Society, was cited by state and federal regulators after Serenity’s disappearance for waiting 80 minutes to call 911, for having radios that were on different channels, and for lacking planning and training in runaway prevention.
- Two people with physical oversight of Serenity at the time of her disappearance were fired, according to Children’s Home Society Executive Director Michelle Lavallee. But the on-call supervisor who advised employees to search longer on their own before calling 911 remains employed, as does the director of the home, who refused an interview request from News Watch.
Deputy Jamin Hartland, the lead detective on the case, said the investigation is the most extensive in Pennington County's history.
“In this investigation, as in any investigation, obviously we can’t rule out any possibility until we know exactly what happened to Serenity,” Hartland told News Watch. “We just have no solid evidence thus far to suggest that this was an abduction or anything other than a girl who ran away from a facility and has yet to be found.”
Hartland and Sheriff Kevin Thom say it is highly unlikely that Serenity was abducted.
They base that view on the short period of time she was out of sight; that she was walking in snow boots on a road used almost exclusively by locals during winter; and the fact that it was late morning on Super Bowl Sunday.
“I can’t even begin to calculate the odds that someone who would be willing to violently abduct a child happened by on a rural western South Dakota road within the few minutes they had to do that and successfully abducted her,” Hartland said.
Serenity’s adoptive father, Chad Dennard, said Serenity had become adept at planning and executing runaway attempts and seemed to enjoy watching people search for her. Dennard said his theory is that she stayed just ahead of searchers and got lost before succumbing to freezing temperatures and snowfall later in the day.
“I think she’s out there," he said. "I truly don’t think somebody picked her up. I think she liked to run and she wouldn’t run very far, but she liked to see people looking for her. I think she watched people look for her and I think she went too far and got lost.”
After moving through more than a dozen foster homes, Serenity had been diagnosed with reactive detachment disorder, a condition in which children do not feel secure with familial relationships and act out as a result. She was also diagnosed with disruptive mood dysregulation disorder, a condition marked by mood swings.
Chad and KaSandra Dennard said Serenity was referred to the children’s home after running away multiple times. She began residing at the home in July 2018 for what is typically a 14-month admission.
The disappearance
According to Deputy Hartland, Serenity was playing in the gymnasium at the children’s home just before 11 a.m. that Sunday with two staff members and six children present.
Serenity and another girl made an impromptu plan that the girl would distract staff members so Serenity could run away, Hartland said. When the girl ran out of the gym and back into the main building, one staff member chased her while the other stayed with the other children.
Serenity used the distraction to open the outside door and run away. No one from the children’s home gave immediate chase.
Serenity, dressed in jeans, a long-sleeve shirt and snow boots, ran north across a campus path and into the main parking lot of the complex.
Authorities know this because after Serenity left the gym, a woman and her granddaughter saw her, Hartland said. They had dropped off a child at the northernmost building on the campus and were driving on a campus path when they saw Serenity run through the parking lot and stumble on the cattle guard just short of the exit onto Rockerville Road.
While watching, the grandmother reversed the vehicle back to the main building, got out and rang a doorbell to alert a cook inside that a child was running away. The cook was equipped with a radio to alert other employees, but the radio was on a different channel, which slowed the initial staff response, Lavallee said.
The granddaughter remained in the car and watched as Serenity, now walking, headed north on Rockerville Road.
After walking about 50 yards north of the complex entrance, Serenity went out of sight of the granddaughter, whose view was blocked by trees and topography.
When the grandmother returned to the car, the pair drove out of the children’s home complex and followed Serenity’s path north on Rockerville Road.
They drove a while and returned to the home, then retraced their route more than once, but they never saw Serenity or anyone or any vehicles, Hartland said.
The witnesses said about three to five minutes elapsed from when they watched Serenity running to when they first notified the cook. Then, another three or four minutes went by from when they lost sight of Serenity to when they drove onto Rockerville Road to begin searching.
At the time of the runaway, 15 staff and 37 children were at the facility, Lavallee said. Four staff members began searching for Serenity as soon as they were notified; one more joined in later. Lavallee said that the on-call supervisor was contacted at home and advised staff to continue searching for 15 minutes more before calling 911.
When that supervisor arrived on scene about 80 minutes later, 911 still had not been called, so the supervisor then called authorities, Lavallee said.
The emergency call kicked off a search and investigative effort that evening, including the arrival of a portable command post, searchers with dogs and eventually detectives, including Hartland, who was notified around 6 p.m.
The search
The first night, Hartland and other deputies went door-to-door to all the homes in the area, about 40 in all, to see if anyone had seen Serenity, Hartland said.
The department also reported Serenity as a missing person with the National Crime Information Center, and the next day issuing a national Missing and Endangered Person alert, Sheriff Thom said.
In the days after, detectives interviewed children’s home employees and residents who were at the home when Serenity left. Eventually, Hartland said, his team interviewed all employees or former employees of the home who had had any contact with Serenity, about 100 people in all.
Investigators also interviewed both Serenity’s adoptive parents and her birth parents. None are considered suspects, Hartland said.
Through the year, Hartland and investigators from a wide range of agencies have followed up on 224 leads from across the country, mostly reported sightings of Serenity. With the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and numerous other local agencies across 36 states and Canada, every lead has been checked without positive results, he said.
In all, more than 1,200 people from nearly 70 agencies, including more than 100 dog teams, have logged more than 4,500 miles of walking, Thom said.
To monitor the search and rule areas out, Thom maintains a tabletop-size map of the area with lines demarcating where GPS devices show people and dogs have searched so far. Almost the entire region is covered with blue and red lines where searching has taken place.
“In terms of Serenity specifically, she’s very small, she’s 4-foot-9, roughly 90-some pounds, so if she’s in the woods and got lost, at the point you’re becoming hypothermic, there’s the potential that you find a spot to curl up to get warm, under a rock ledge or next to a log,” Thom said.
Thom said cadaver dogs have alerted to scent, but it is unknown if the scent originated with Serenity, and so far nothing has been found.
“We’ve got two tracks; the investigative track and the search track, and we’ve never stopped doing either of them,” Thom said. “I think there is a point we stop, but we haven’t reached that point yet.”
Gail Schmidt, chief of the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, has personally logged 63 days of searching and had covered an estimated 375 miles on foot.
Schmidt said searching is difficult in the region around the children’s home owing to the sheer variety of terrain and topography — from open forest roads and trails to granite outcroppings to caves to draws and drainages to ponds and lakes.
“My explanation for how we could have covered so many miles and haven’t found her is that we just haven’t gotten to her yet,” she said. “We’re in the process of eliminating areas and following any scents … but there’s lots of rock outcrops, so if she tucked herself into a rock or a cave somewhere, we just try to check those areas as best we can.”