One year later, Serenity's disappearance remains a mystery

Hartland and Sheriff Kevin Thom say it is highly unlikely that Serenity was abducted.

They base that view on the short period of time she was out of sight; that she was walking in snow boots on a road used almost exclusively by locals during winter; and the fact that it was late morning on Super Bowl Sunday.

“I can’t even begin to calculate the odds that someone who would be willing to violently abduct a child happened by on a rural western South Dakota road within the few minutes they had to do that and successfully abducted her,” Hartland said.

Serenity’s adoptive father, Chad Dennard, said Serenity had become adept at planning and executing runaway attempts and seemed to enjoy watching people search for her. Dennard said his theory is that she stayed just ahead of searchers and got lost before succumbing to freezing temperatures and snowfall later in the day.

“I think she’s out there," he said. "I truly don’t think somebody picked her up. I think she liked to run and she wouldn’t run very far, but she liked to see people looking for her. I think she watched people look for her and I think she went too far and got lost.”