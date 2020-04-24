OneHeart campus construction begins in downtown Rapid City

John T. Vucurevich Foundation’s Emerging Leaders Fellowship worked on developing the coffee and pastry shop called HomeBrew, Doyle said. OneHeart will partner with Harriet & Oak and Fork Real Community Café for HomeBrew, which will serve coffee from Harriet & Oak and pastries from Fork Real. HomeBrew will include a wall of “convenience store” type items for people who work downtown, Doyle said.

“The main goal, however, is to break even with it, create opportunities for guests, and bring awareness to the amazing skills our enrollees possess and have members of the general public leaving with a shift in how they think about ‘homeless people,’” said Doyle, who was temporarily homeless herself several years ago when she was a student at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

“The fact is that many of us are one paycheck away from not being able to pay rent or mortgage so it really is not that far of a stretch. But when all people ‘see’ of the homeless spectrum is panhandling, they have a tendency to think that all homeless people must engage in that behavior when it is rarely the case,” she said.

In mid-May, Doyle said grounds improvements and landscaping are slated to begin. Plans are to create a park-like atmosphere.