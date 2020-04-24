OneHeart campus construction begins in downtown Rapid City

Renovations began Monday on the future home of Rapid City’s OneHeart: A Place for Hope & Healing, a center with a mission to help people move out of poverty.
Currently, more than 16% of Rapid City residents are living at or below poverty level, according to Data USA. OneHeart will provide a recovery-oriented environment for individuals who are motivated to stabilize themselves and their circumstances so they can achieve a better quality of life.
OneHeart will offer transitional housing for people who are referred to the programs and be a center where human services agencies can provide mental health counseling, life skills, job training, child care and other support services in one location. Community Health Center of the Black Hills will have an urgent care and pharmacy on site.
The campus will encompass the majority of the former downtown National American University properties from the 100 to 300 blocks of Kansas City Street. It is east of Pennington County’s Care Campus and across the street from the county’s complex.
No formal groundbreaking ceremony was held this week due to COVID-19 prevention efforts, executive director Charity Doyle said. Scull Construction is leading the renovations, which began at 201 Kansas City St., the former National American University Veterinary Sciences building. It will become OneHeart’s Secondary Provider Building with a YMCA child care center for children whose parents are in the OneHeart program, plus a social enterprise coffee and pastry shop that will be open to the public.
John T. Vucurevich Foundation’s Emerging Leaders Fellowship worked on developing the coffee and pastry shop called HomeBrew, Doyle said. OneHeart will partner with Harriet & Oak and Fork Real Community Café for HomeBrew, which will serve coffee from Harriet & Oak and pastries from Fork Real. HomeBrew will include a wall of “convenience store” type items for people who work downtown, Doyle said.
“The main goal, however, is to break even with it, create opportunities for guests, and bring awareness to the amazing skills our enrollees possess and have members of the general public leaving with a shift in how they think about ‘homeless people,’” said Doyle, who was temporarily homeless herself several years ago when she was a student at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.
“The fact is that many of us are one paycheck away from not being able to pay rent or mortgage so it really is not that far of a stretch. But when all people ‘see’ of the homeless spectrum is panhandling, they have a tendency to think that all homeless people must engage in that behavior when it is rarely the case,” she said.
In mid-May, Doyle said grounds improvements and landscaping are slated to begin. Plans are to create a park-like atmosphere.
“We want to make sure this whole (campus) is a community asset. We want to honor the neighborhood that’s allowing us to fit within it and make it beautiful for guests and the whole community,” Doyle said.
“Our (future residents) are living very hard lives. We want an environment to be calming and beautiful and something that is really going to help bring them a sense of peace, so that sense of hope can grow and blossom,” she said. “We’re putting great care into the grounds.”
Additionally, the grounds renovations will remove two houses. That space will become a sweat lodge and classroom for cultural classes so Native Americans staying at OneHeart can have access to programs they might not otherwise, Doyle said.
Tenants remain in the other buildings on campus for now, but most leases will be up by July 31 and the rest should be up in mid-August, Doyle said. She anticipates that later this summer, construction will progress to the site of the Main Provider Building and the residential towers.
In mid-August, upgrades to the residential towers will begin. The towers were former NAU student dorms. OneHeart will dedicate one three-story tower for male residents and the other three-story tower for female residents. The four-story tower of studio apartments will be used for families. The towers will have secured entrances added.
“The living units are in great shape. The previous owner did some extensive work and completely renovated them in 2015,” Doyle said.
OneHeart will add dining and kitchen areas so food can be prepared on site for communal dining and will add bathrooms and laundry facilities.
Doyle anticipates that OneHeart residents will live at the campus an average of 18 months, although some may stay for shorter or longer periods of time. In particular, she believes OneHeart will attract many single mothers who need support while they finish their education.
“Many people living in poverty have the aptitude, they’re smart, they’re talented – they just haven’t had the right opportunities. We want to tap into that pool and develop it. It’s not an instantaneous thing, but we have to get going,” Doyle said.
The Main Provider Building will house OneHeart’s offices and multipurpose spaces for classes and consultations. It will house satellite offices for many of OneHeart’s provider partners, such as Western Dakota Tech, Rapid City Area Schools, the Career Learning Center, WAVI, Catholic Social Services, Youth & Family Services and others. Doyle said having so many resources in one location will be more efficient for providers and for the OneHeart residents who may need help from multiple agencies.
“We know this rebuilding time (for OneHeart residents) should be completely holistic. It’s physical health and mental health and well-being and keeping the family unit together and making them a stronger, more connected family. It’s spirituality if that’s something they’re interested in. We’re trying to have a little bit of a lot to give people options,” Doyle said. “If we expect to put them in the driver’s seat of their lives, they need to have options.”
Additionally this summer, training will begin with providers to teach them the referral process. OneHeart clients must be referred to the program, Doyle said, and each person or family who participates will have an individualized plan for moving through the program and on to independent living.
Doyle hopes construction will be completed in December. OneHeart is tentatively scheduled to open its doors in January 2021.
Rapid City officials and the leadership of the OneHeart campus completed the purchase and lease on June 28, 2019, of the property for OneHeart.
Planning for OneHeart began in 2017. Rapid City Collective Impact worked with provider partners to start developing policies and procedures and secured $16 million in funding to complete the property acquisition and needed renovations, including $5 million from the city of Rapid City.
“OneHeart is now more than three years in the making,” Doyle said. “We’ve overcome a lot to get here and could not have done it without the support of so many amazing visionaries in this community.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.