OneHeart: A Place for Hope and Healing in Rapid City recently received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation.

The donation is part of First Interstate Bank’s second annual Believe in Local grant campaign. These funds will support OneHeart’s comprehensive workforce development program, which includes transitional housing, counseling services and job training for individuals who want to get out of poverty and thrive.

“We are incredibly appreciative of First Interstate’s generosity and support,” said Charity Doyle, OneHeart executive director. “This donation helps us to further our mission of stabilizing lives while boosting the local workforce. We’re thankful to have dedicated partners like First Interstate working with us to support and strengthen our community.”

First Interstate Bank launched the Believe in Local campaign in 2022 to celebrate the bank’s longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. Each year, 40 nonprofit organizations in the 14 states First Interstate Bank serves receive a $25,000 gift in support of their mission. OneHeart was nominated by local First Interstate employees and selected from a pool of more than 500 submissions because of its alignment with the First Interstate Bank’s philanthropic goals.

“Giving back to the places we call home is central to who we are as a community bank,” said Cyrissa Thompson, First Interstate treasury solutions officer in Rapid City. “Our Believe in Local grant campaign captures our core values in action and is the ideal way to celebrate the nonprofit organizations that deliver the greatest positive impact. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to further support OneHeart in its work to make our community a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”