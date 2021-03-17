OneHeart sees improved referrals after sending ‘strongly worded letter’ to partner organizations

The OneHeart program in Rapid City is no longer receiving inaccurate and non-qualifying referrals after sending a “strongly worded letter” to its partner agencies, according to its executive director.
“For being only 11 weeks old, things have been going incredibly,” Charity Doyle said Tuesday. “However, we’ve had some partners — and just a few of them — referring people who are not ready” and “those few clients were causing major problems for people who are doing the hard work and are rebuilding their lives.”
OneHeart, which opened Jan. 4 at the former National American University campus on Kansas City Street, is a residential and team case management program that accepts people who are looking and ready to permanently escape “the crisis of poverty,” Doyle said. Clients must commit to sobriety and obtaining a job or enrolling in education programs.
So far, OneHeart has opened its family wing where its housing 70 people, including 50 children, from 20 families, Doyle said. The campus, which has a service dog for residents, plans to open housing later this year for single men, single women and single women with one child. It also plans to open a daycare center, coffee shop and sweat lodge.
“Residents are feeling a sense of community not only with each other but with their staff” and as of last Friday, six people had found jobs and 20 had enrolled in a GED or higher education program, Doyle said. “This is the upward mobility that they’ve always wanted and needed.”
Doyle, a former council member, said 11 partner agencies have satellite offices on site and 12 others bring staff to the campus as needed. These other nonprofits helped develop the concept of the campus, its programming, referral process and even details such as staff uniforms.
The residents are referred to OneHeart through the partner agencies, which means they have likely dealt with long-term poverty, domestic abuse, substance abuse disorders, mental health struggles and/or trauma.
The partner agencies refer people who have begun to heal and are in a place where they can dedicate themselves to the OneHeart program, said Linda Shroll, executive director of WAVI. The agency and client must agree the client is a good match for the program before they work together on a detailed application. If OneHeart believes the client looks like a good match, it holds an in-person interview and informational session about the program requirements before deciding whether or not to accept them.
A few agencies and case managers were providing inaccurate information on the applications and "certain issues were not being disclosed,” Doyle said. That led OneHeart to accept about a half dozen clients with “very severe alcohol issues” in need of intensive treatment and 24/7 supervision, which the campus doesn't provide.
Some case managers were also asking friends at other agencies to complete an application for them, which means the other case manager wasn’t fully aware of the client’s history, Doyle said. When OneHeart reached out to the agencies about these clients, they didn't respond even though OneHeart works by having residents receive services from relevant partners.
“That’s not a partnership, that’s trying to turn us into a dumping ground,” Doyle said.
OneHeart privately reached out to specific agencies and case managers about this issue after residents who are “working their tails off trying to rebuild their lives” began complaining about other residents who weren’t following the rules, Doyle said.
That didn’t work so Doyle sent the letter to all partner agencies on March 5. The letter was meant to show that “we’re not going to let those kinds of issues go unaddressed” because OneHeart is “really protective” about its collaborative model and dedicated clients, she said.
“I am writing to express deep concerns and frustrations around referrals being sent to us that are not ready for the transformation process at OneHeart,” Doyle wrote in the letter. “We are not a treatment center and our staff is not equipped to handle these issues. Worse, the unready clients are harming the environment and experience of the clients who are working their plans and doing the right things.”
“We aren’t saying that partners are intentionally trying to sabotage our program — we are simply wondering if they truly know the clients or are being snowed by them,” Doyle continued. “This needs to stop or OneHeart runs the risk of failing before we’ve been given a fair chance.”
“We are committed to creating a place of hope and healing for our clients who are ready and we cannot tolerate people whose behaviors compromise the integrity of this environment, culture and process, she wrote. “We need your help in rectifying this situation or we may be forced into the position of not taking referrals from your agency, or particular case managers within your agency, whichever is applicable.”
“Nobody reached out to me about the tone of the letter,” Doyle told the Journal. "I did hear through the grapevine that some people went to the Journal, which is interesting” because if they had an issue, they should have reached out to me, she said.
Doyle speculated that the people who first circulated the letter are from the partner agencies that hadn’t been making proper referrals.
“The message has been received loud and clear at this point” because OneHeart hasn’t received any problematic referrals since the letter was sent, Doyle said. The goal to “prevent this from becoming a bigger problem" was achieved.
Doyle said all of the residents at OneHeart were concerned about ended up leaving the program on their own because they realized they weren’t a good match.
"Anytime you start something new, there's going to be challenges so I think the letter was probably sent in the spirit of 'hey, this is happening and what can we do together to make it mores successful for everybody,'" said Shroll of WAVI.
Even with clarity on what makes an appropriate referral, Shroll and Doyle said, there are still going to be times when a match doesn't complete the program.
"Not everyone is going to be successful at everything they try, no matter how good the programming," Shroll said. "It's always going to be challenging because any time you have someone who has experienced trauma, new things — even if it's a positive new thing — it's a new thing and sometimes that can trigger feelings of being unsafe or unsure and that can resurface old coping mechanisms."
