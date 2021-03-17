OneHeart sees improved referrals after sending ‘strongly worded letter’ to partner organizations

“We aren’t saying that partners are intentionally trying to sabotage our program — we are simply wondering if they truly know the clients or are being snowed by them,” Doyle continued. “This needs to stop or OneHeart runs the risk of failing before we’ve been given a fair chance.”

“We are committed to creating a place of hope and healing for our clients who are ready and we cannot tolerate people whose behaviors compromise the integrity of this environment, culture and process, she wrote. “We need your help in rectifying this situation or we may be forced into the position of not taking referrals from your agency, or particular case managers within your agency, whichever is applicable.”

“Nobody reached out to me about the tone of the letter,” Doyle told the Journal. "I did hear through the grapevine that some people went to the Journal, which is interesting” because if they had an issue, they should have reached out to me, she said.

Doyle speculated that the people who first circulated the letter are from the partner agencies that hadn’t been making proper referrals.