Online public comments accepted for Rapid City meetings

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rapid City officials are reminding the public they can submit online comments for city meetings.

Earlier in April, the city developed an online public comment form to be accessed at https://www.rcgov.org/68-public-comments-for-meetings/24-public-comment-form.html .

The link has also been added to the respective City Council and committee agenda pages and the COVID-19 updates at rcgov.org .

Deadlines for online public comment include:

City Council: Noon the day of the meeting

Legal and Finance Committee: 8 a.m. the day of the meeting

Public Works Committee: 8 a.m. the day of the meeting

Planning Commission/Zoning Board of Adjustment: 3:30 p.m. the day before the meeting.

City officials said late submittals and anonymous submissions will not be added to the agenda. There is a 950-word limit to the online public comment form. Online comments will be included as part of the official meeting record.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols, seating is limited in Council Chambers. Members of the public attending the sessions in person can still submit a paper comment form prior to the start of the session.