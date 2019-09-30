Gov. Kristi Noem is disappointed in recent statewide standardized test scores indicating that just over half of students were proficient in English language, and fewer than half showed proficiency in math and science.
The results of the South Dakota Department of Education 2019 Report Card based on standardized tests showed that about 54% of students tested in grades three through eight and in 11th grade showed proficiency in reading and writing. Only about 47% of those same students were proficient in math for their respective grade levels, and roughly 40% of students were proficient in science.
Noem said she was unimpressed with the results on statewide report card, which was released to the public on Sept. 17.
“I’m not happy with those numbers and we are having that conversation as we speak," she said. “We just got those numbers and we will be having conversations about how to improve those numbers for our students.”
Over the past three academic years, statewide proficiency scores for math, reading and writing have remained essentially flat. The scores for science proficiency actually fell from the 2017-18 school year -- when the science test was first administered -- to the 2018-19 school year.
At least part of the reason scores haven’t increased is that South Dakota started using a more difficult assessment test during the 2016-17 school year. Comparing results from the old test to the new test isn’t fair, state Education Secretary Ben Jones said. The biennially administered National Assessment of Educational Progress, which has used essentially the same testing methods since 2003, shows flat scores for reading between 2015 and 2017, while math scores rose slightly between 2015 and 2017.
A deeper look at the student test data show that South Dakota’s education system — which includes about 135,000 students at 681 schools in 149 districts — is falling short in specific population groups.
Statewide, just 23% of Native American students tested as proficient in reading and writing. The numbers were worse for math at 14% proficient and science at 13% proficient. The on-time graduation rate for Native American students was 30 percentage points lower than the state average, about 54%.
Another area of concern has been the achievement gap among economically disadvantaged students, Jones said. South Dakota defines economically disadvantaged students as those who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. The state report card shows such students finish high school at lower rates and tend to score lower on assessment tests than those without financial disadvantages. Statewide, 36% of economically disadvantaged students tested as proficient in reading and writing, 28% were deemed proficient in math and 25% were shown to be proficient in science.
“It’s challenging to teach reading, writing and arithmetic when a child is hungry, when a child is upset because of something not in that child’s control,” said Mary McCorkle, president of the South Dakota Education Association that represents teachers.
At least part of the state’s struggle to address the Native American and economically disadvantaged student achievement gap is the state’s data collection practices have been fairly inconsistent, Jones said. Standardized assessment tests didn’t get too much weight in the state’s education system until about 2001, when the federal No Child Left Behind Act became law. The act forced states to begin evaluating schools using standard metrics and then reporting the results to the federal Department of Education as a condition of receiving federal aid dollars.
South Dakota’s assessment regime has undergone several major changes over the years between legislative battles over the Common Core national education standards and efforts to devise a better testing system, Jones said. The current version of the state’s science assessment, for example, has only been in place for two full academic years, meaning there isn’t enough data yet to draw strong conclusions. Inconsistent data has made identifying trends more difficult which, in turn, has made figuring out what to do about problem areas more challenging, Jones said.
For the past four years, though, South Dakota has been using the same assessments for math as well as reading and writing for four years, Jones said. There’s enough information now to begin finding solutions. At Noem’s direction, Jones said he has assembled a committee of education officials and state leaders to address the state’s achievement gaps.
“We’re on the verge of those decisions,” Jones said. “I think we’ll have some recommendations in a fairly timely manner.”
Standardized tests have taken on greater importance in the U.S. education system in recent years as national education officials and policymakers have sought ways to compare and grade student achievement between states, districts and population groups.
Some education officials say test scores are only a single snapshot of student performance and don't paint a full picture of student knowledge. They note that some national statistics and rankings show South Dakota students are performing better than some of their peers.
McCorkle said many factors are at play when it comes to education quality.
“It’s easy to look at a report card and assign a positive or a negative to a number without going below the surface,” McCorkle said. “I think students are more than a four-hour test score.”
About 84% of South Dakota’s class of 2019 passed required math, English and science courses on top of other requirements and also graduated on time, state data show. Another 6% were projected to graduate before they turn 21, according to the state report card.
About 67% of state high school graduates are going on to higher education. Roughly half of the state’s high school diploma holders seek a four-year degree. Another 16% pursue two-year degrees. To enroll at a public university in South Dakota, a student needs a composite ACT score of 18 or to be in the top 60% of their class or maintain at least a 2.6 grade point average throughout high school.
The state’s six public universities had an average freshman retention rate of 72% for the 2018-19 school year. Roughly 63% of students who started college finished within six years, according to the South Dakota Board of Regents.
Looking beyond South Dakota’s borders provides some positive context for the state’s statistical picture, at least when it comes to college-bound students. South Dakotans who take the ACT score slightly higher, on average, than other states that see similar numbers of students take that test. South Dakota students averaged a score of 21.9 in 2018, very close to scores in Iowa, where students’ average score was 21.8, and in Kansas where students averaged 21.6.
The federal Department of Education’s National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, which evaluates fourth, eighth and 12th grade students’ skills in reading, math, and science, also shows that South Dakota’s students, on average, are faring pretty well when compared to their peers.
One of the biggest things that South Dakotans need to do if they want to see student performance improve is to get involved with their local schools, both Jones and McCorkle said.
One way South Dakota schools are working to get Native American parents more involved in schools is by expanding the native language curricula, Jones said. There have been great improvements in how the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota languages can be taught, he said.
Parental involvement in education has long been one of the biggest predictors of student success, McCorkle said, and if the wider community gets involved, outcomes can improve even more.
“If you really want to find out how your schools are doing, the best approach is to have conversations with the educators who work with students every day,” she said.