Open containers a bigger concern at rally than medical marijuana, Sturgis police chief says

As he prepares for the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the chief of police says he's more concerned about a new open container ordinance than those who will be consuming medical marijuana.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said having open containers within downtown boundaries will be a major learning curve and is more of a concern than medical marijuana.

“We’ll be trying to work with local establishments and educate them that only wine and beer can be in the event cup,” Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said. “A lot of it is public education. My focus will be working on educating local establishments and the people serving us.”

Those enjoying the rally in Sturgis City will be allowed to carry open containers in certain areas if they have an official souvenir cup that will require an ID to purchase.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, meanwhile, said open containers may cause more problems than normal, but doesn't "perceive it being a huge deal" although there is a greater potential for more fights or assaults.