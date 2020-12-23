Open swim, public skate, library have recreational options for youth over holiday break

During the holiday break, the city is changing hours of operation at the swim center, ice rink, library and other public services.

The Roosevelt Park Swim Center will close at 5 p.m. Thursday and be closed Christmas Day, but the facility is operating normal hours with extended open swim hours starting at 1 p.m. continuing Wednesday and Thursday, and Dec. 28 to Jan. 1. The facility will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31. The facility will open at 8 a.m. New Year's Day and will operate normal hours Jan. 1-3 with open swim time beginning at 1 p.m. all three days. No fitness classes will meet Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will close at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. The facility is closed Christmas Day and will be open New Year's Day with 11:30-3:30 p.m. public skate time. All other activities, including daily public skate, will be run as scheduled other than the early closure on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and Christmas Day.

The Rapid City Library will close at 3 p.m. this Thursday, Christmas Eve Day, and will be closed all day this Friday, Christmas Day. The facility will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and will be closed New Year's Day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the West and South Community Gyms will be closed to public use during the holiday break.

