 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opening event in Summit Arena postponed
alert top story

Opening event in Summit Arena postponed

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Summit Arena

Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City is ready to begin hosting events.

 Nathan Thompson, Journal staff

The Monument Board of Directors meeting began with disappointing news Tuesday morning.

Monument Executive Director Craig Baltzer said the new Summit Arena was ready to host its first concert this weekend, but the tour postponed the date to Dec. 2.

Pitbull’s “I Feel Good” performance scheduled for Saturday at The Monument has been rescheduled "due to unforeseen circumstances." The Monument Board of Directors didn't receive any information about which circumstances caused the delay.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Baltzer made it clear that the concert was not canceled. It is postponed until Dec. 2 and all tickets are still valid.

The Monument will have two upcoming chances for the public to see the new arena. The first on Wednesday, Oct. 13, for an official ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. featuring speakers Baltzer and Mayor Steve Allender and a blessing performed by Dr. Gerald Yellowhawk. That event was to begin outside and move inside the arena, but weather concerns will probably move the entire event inside the new building.

The second will be an open house on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 3-5 p.m.

With the postponement of this weekend's concert, the first big events in the new building will be the all-state choir competition and all three classes of the state volleyball tournament. For King and Country — a Christian rock band coming Nov. 11, and the Zac Brown Band — a popular country music act coming Nov. 21, both have November concert dates in the Summit.

Other events coming up in other Monument facilities include the Rapid City Kennel Club show Oct. 21-24 and the American Cornhole Open on Oct. 22-24.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Snow begins to fall on the Black Hills

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 7
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 7

Instead of focusing on improving our educational system to provide top-tier education to our children, South Dakota is laser focused on provid…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

Since our Public Works director is all over the board on the condition of our streets, the Council should initiate a study of the monetary val…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 9
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 9

I am glad Sen. Schoenbeck clarified morality for me by talking about trusts. I am going to start importing illegal drugs because if I don't so…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

Noem forced all schools to prominently post “In God We Trust.” Since rich people enjoy our outstanding tax haven state with financial trusts a…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Snow begins to fall on the Black Hills

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News