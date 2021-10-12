Opening event in Summit Arena postponed

The Monument Board of Directors meeting began with disappointing news Tuesday morning.

Monument Executive Director Craig Baltzer said the new Summit Arena was ready to host its first concert this weekend, but the tour postponed the date to Dec. 2.

Pitbull’s “I Feel Good” performance scheduled for Saturday at The Monument has been rescheduled "due to unforeseen circumstances." The Monument Board of Directors didn't receive any information about which circumstances caused the delay.

Baltzer made it clear that the concert was not canceled. It is postponed until Dec. 2 and all tickets are still valid.

The Monument will have two upcoming chances for the public to see the new arena. The first on Wednesday, Oct. 13, for an official ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. featuring speakers Baltzer and Mayor Steve Allender and a blessing performed by Dr. Gerald Yellowhawk. That event was to begin outside and move inside the arena, but weather concerns will probably move the entire event inside the new building.

The second will be an open house on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 3-5 p.m.